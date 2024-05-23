CII School of Logistics, Amity University Mumbai to Host MBA Admission Counselling Session 2024

VMPL

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 23: The CII School of Logistics, in partnership with Amity University, is excited to announce the MBA Counselling Session 2024, slated for May 24th, 2024. The event will commence at 9 AM and will be hosted at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Zonal Office, located at Elysium Central, Puliakulam, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu 641045.

Dedicated to fostering excellence in the field of logistics and supply chain management, the CII School of Logistics offers a comprehensive MBA program tailored to the industry's evolving needs. This full-time two-year program integrates core courses in logistics and supply chain management with cutting-edge subjects such as Data Analytics, Information Systems, E-commerce, Omnichannel Retail, and Global Procurement.

The MBA Admission Counselling Session serves as a crucial platform for aspiring graduates from diverse backgrounds contemplating a career in Logistics and Supply Chain Management. Participants will engage with seasoned industry experts and faculty members, gaining invaluable insights into both global and domestic industry trends. Such interactions will empower prospective students to make informed decisions regarding their educational journey and career aspirations.

Established in 2016, the CII School of Logistics has nurtured eight successful batches of graduates. With campuses strategically situated in Noida-Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Kolkata, the school boasts a stellar track record of 100 per cent placement across all cohorts. Graduates have secured positions in leading global, Indian, and multinational corporations, with some receiving the highest salary packages in the industry.

The Indian logistics industry, valued at an estimated USD 435.43 billion in 2023, continues to play a pivotal role in driving the nation's economy forward. With ongoing technological advancements, government support, and infrastructural growth, the sector is experiencing transformative changes.

Attendees of the MBA Admission Counselling Session will also have the opportunity to draw inspiration from the success stories of alumni who have excelled in their careers after completing the program, holding prominent positions in reputable companies across various industries.

Event Details:

Date: May 24, 2024

Time: 9:00 AM Onwards

Venue: Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Zonal Office

Unit No: B - 3A - 1, II, Elysium Central, Main Rd, opp. Carmel Garden School, Ramalinga Chettyar Layout, Puliakulam, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu 641045

Prospective students, industry professionals, and individuals interested in exploring opportunities in the MBA Programme for Logistics and Supply Chain Management are warmly invited to attend the MBA Admission Counselling Session 2024. For further information and registration, please visit www.ciischooloflogistics.com,

Additionally, students and their parents are welcome to join a campus tour, beginning today at our campuses:

- CII School of Logistics, F2-408, Amity University Sector-125, Noida - 201313

- CII School of Logistics, Amity University, A2 Block, 4th Floor, Room No: 416, along the Mumbai - Pune Expressway in Bhatan, Post - Somathne Panvel, Mumbai, Maharashtra - 410206

- CII School of Logistics, Major Arterial Road, AA II, Newtown, Kadampukur, West Bengal 700135

For further details, please contact:

Syam Sundar K S

9884160560, 9566026613

www.ciischooloflogistics.com

