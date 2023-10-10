CIMCON Digital Launches VIBit-BP: First to Offer Wired and Battery-Powered Vibration Sensor for Industrial Asset Maintenance

India PR Distribution

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 10: CIMCON Digital, a prominent player in predictive and prescriptive maintenance technology, announced the launch of its VIBit-BP, a battery-powered vibration sensor that eliminates the need for wired connections. As the first company to offer both battery-powered and wired vibration sensors, CIMCON Digital aims to provide flexibility to industries seeking practical predictive maintenance solutions. VIBit-BP responds to the global demand in markets where either the cost to install wires is prohibitive, power is not available or access to industrial assets being monitored is limited due to plant operating conditions. It also leverages the advances in battery technology and low power wireless networks to provide almost 10 years of battery life. With the addition of this product, customers can integrate all their assets, whether they require wired or battery-operated vibration sensors into one system. Additionally, both sensors are compatible with the company's new generative AI assistant the Muni, allowing customers to receive machine health updates with its natural language chat bot.

VIBit-BP offers the same level of performance as its wired counterpart and seamlessly integrates into CIMCON's state-of-the-art Industrial IoT platform. CIMCON customers can therefore continue to enjoy the same level of performance as it relates to anticipating potential failures, enhancing machine reliability while reducing operational and maintenance costs. Designed for demanding industrial settings, this compact vibration sensor offers the same mounting options that do not require any drilling or intrusive operations. It offers reliable wireless connectivity via Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) for remote monitoring and advanced AI/ML-based analytics through a user-friendly interface for comprehensive machine health insights.

CIMCON Digital's CEO, Anil Agrawal, said "with VIBit-BP, customers have the choice to go wireless and still experience the same reliability that they are used to from our wired product while interacting seamlessly with the software and Muni for real-time machine health updates."

For more information about VIBit-BP and its benefits to your industry, please visit https://cimcondigital.com/vibit-battery-powered/.

CIMCON Digital, leveraging 35 years of industrial expertise, delivers cutting-edge Industry 4.0 solutions incorporating IoT, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning. Their products assist diverse customers, including Manufacturing, Water and Oil & Gas, in achieving net-zero and sustainability goals. With global offices in the United States and India, CIMCON Digital aims to create a "One Connected Industrial World," making them a prominent player in the IoT industry.

For more information, visit cimcondigital.com. For media inquiries, contact Aishwarya Agrawal at ashi@cimcondigital.com.

