Circle Asia Partners with Scienaptic AI to Power Intelligent Credit Decisioning for Credit Card Products

New York [US]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 18: Scienaptic AI, a global leader in AI-powered credit decisioning, today announced that Circle Asia has partnered with it to enhance the credit card journey across its multi-bank partnerships. By leveraging Scienaptic's Business Rule Engine (BRE), Circle Asia will streamline its credit underwriting and decisioning processes, enabling faster, more accurate credit approvals at scale.

Scienaptic's intelligent BRE platform will automate complex rule computations and enable straight-through processing (STP), helping Circle Asia accelerate its growth and expand its lending book efficiently. As part of this partnership, Scienaptic will also facilitate lender matchmaking, ensuring customers are seamlessly connected with the right bank partners. The platform's low-code, AI-enabled architecture will allow Circle Asia to manage multi-lender policies, simplify data ingestion from multiple sources, and improve decision accuracy through advanced analytics.

Arnab Ghosh, CEO of Circle Asia, added, "Our mission is to build a truly modern credit experience, which requires a powerful and intelligent decisioning platform at our core. Partnering with Scienaptic as our Technology Service Provider gives us the sophisticated and agile technology needed to scale rapidly and responsibly. Their deep, global expertise in AI-driven credit decisioning will be instrumental as we set new benchmarks in transparency, personalization, and customer experience. This collaboration is a key pillar in our strategy to redefine the credit ecosystem as Circle Asia enters its next phase of growth."

Joydip Gupta, Business Head - APAC, Scienaptic AI, said, "Scienaptic is delighted to support Circle Asia's vision of making credit cards accessible across South-East Asia. Our technology will help them achieve the flexibility they need by optimizing data ingestion via APIs, running sophisticated policy checks, and providing real-time insights on management dashboards. As Circle Asia launches in Vietnam and expands to multiple countries across Asia, Scienaptic AI's explainable AI will also help borrowers understand how they can systematically improve their credit rating and get better access to credit."

Founded in 2014, Scienaptic AI was built with a mission to drive financial inclusion at scale through AI-driven credit decisioning BRE. The platform encapsulates a decade of technological innovation, integrating more data into decision-making processes, leveraging advanced machine learning algorithms, and complementing them with rigorous risk and fair lending monitoring.

Used by some of the largest microfinance institutions (MFIs), major banks, leading non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), and prominent fintechs, Scienaptic processes over 5 million credit decisions every month, evaluating loan applications worth more than $4.4 billion monthly, enabling over 2 million underserved individuals each month with limited or no credit history to access personal loans, credit cards, vehicle loans, MSME loans, and MFI loans.

Scienaptic's credit BRE platform puts robust underwriting capabilities at the fingertips of in-house underwriting teams. Today, more than 150 lenders rely on Scienaptic's platform to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of their underwriting.

