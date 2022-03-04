CISCE Semester 2 Class 10 12 Date Sheet released: Maximize preparation efforts with exam ready tricks

On Friday, 04 March 2022, CISCE has released the Date sheet for ICSE ISC class 10 & 12 Semester 2 Exams 2022 on its official website .

Students can check and download the official exam schedule through CISCE website.

The pre-boards for CISCE students will be conducted in the last week of March. It is also expected that in a few days admit cards for CISCE semester 2 exams 2022 will also be released.

As the Semester 1 result is already out therefore students can give their undivided attention for the semester 2 exams.

When it comes to the students of PCM, then they have that subject knowledge with them that is required for the exams. In this sort of situation, students with PCM can go for the specimen papers to boost up their preparation efforts in no time.

Exam Ready Tricks to Use Specimen Papers to Prepare in PCM

Specimen papers act as a great boon for CISCE students. They are specifically designed as per the latest guidelines issued by CISCE and hold various benefits for the students.

1. Offer better analysis of paper pattern

Students won't get a proper and crystal clear idea about the paper pattern until they experience it in real-time. Specimen papers will act as an eye-opener for the students preparing for PCM.

They will find out the weightage of each chapter with the specimen papers. In addition to that, they will also realize the important areas from an examination standpoint.

2. Better assessment

Specimen papers will help the students realize their weak and strong areas. They will give them an idea of whether they are more proficient in attempting Maths, Physics, or Chemistry papers.

This will allow them to work upon their weak areas and shine in the semester 2 exams.

As soon as the students proceed with the solving of specimen papers they will gain more confidence in their preparation.

3. Thorough revision

This is the time when students can't start anything from scratch. Therefore, these specimen papers will help them with the thorough revision of the concepts that they have gone through during their preparation.

In addition to that, students will get an idea about the topics that they need to revisit to boost up their preparation.

4. Manage speed with accuracy

Semester 2 exams will have both subjective as well as objective questions. Students don't have much practice for the answer writing as semester 1 exams were conducted in MCQ format.

With the specimen papers, students will come to know how they can manage speed and accuracy for the exams. Both of these things are essential to help them score high in the board exams.

Maximize Your Efforts with:

1. Specific towards the study material: Students should be very specific towards their study material to prepare their CISCE Semester 2 Exams. If you will be flooded with unnecessary study material, it can deviate you from your goal. Choose quality study material and make your preparation chapter-wise.

2. Measure your performance: Students should measure their performances by practice on daily basis. Subjects like Math, Physics and Chemistry demand more practice for greater results. Set your targets and measure them to check your performance. Students can easily identify that which subject need more practice.

3. Achieve your weekly targets: Make a concrete study plan according to the suitability of your own. Like one can set their monthly, weekly or day-wise targets. By this you can easily track your success rate and performance credibility.

4. Go with Relevant Practice Papers: Practice papers are best to prepare for board exams. It helps to improve the performance as well as helps in solving the difficult chapters. Choose right sample papers to rank up your score in CISCE Semester 2 Exams 2022. Students can also practice with Oswaal ICSE ISC Semester 2 Specimen Sample Papers Class 10 & 12 for Board Exams 2022. It contains all the latest typologies of MCQs And Subjective Questions, along with cognitive exam tools For Semester 2 Exam Readiness.

Conclusion

Specimen papers will give a new direction to the preparation for the students in PCM. They will help to boost the confidence level of the students.

They can also download the syllabus present on the official website without any trouble for enhanced preparation.

All the Best!!

