Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29: CitiusTech, a leading provider of healthcare technology, services & solutions, announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens™ Specialty Analytics Services in Life Sciences and Healthcare 2024 report. The ISG Provider Lens 2024 - Specialty Analytics Services Life Sciences and Healthcare research study analyzes relevant software service providers in the global market, based on a multi-phased research and analysis process, and positions these providers based on the ISG research methodology.

CitiusTech stands out for its ability to address critical business challenges through the rapid adoption of applied AI approaches including advanced GenAI offerings, driving tech-driven innovation across the value chain. Its extensive portfolio includes solutions that ingest highly compliant clinical and drug research data, utilizing advanced AI, machine learning (ML), and deep learning algorithms. These capabilities enable life sciences and healthcare enterprises to accelerate scientific innovation and expedite the delivery of therapies to market.

"CitiusTech's comprehensive portfolio of advanced analytics and AI/ML platforms and solutions empowers life sciences and healthcare clients with efficient clinical development, digital health solutions and rapid deployment of GenAI applications," said Manav Deep Sachdeva, Senior Manager and Principal Analyst, ISG.

"Over the last 3-5 years we have strived for a balance between creation of a data foundation versus delivering actionable insights through Analytics & AI. This has not only helped our clients deliver higher value for investments, but also created a flywheel effect where application of data-driven insights is now driving the creation of the data layer. Our recognition as a leader in the ISG Provider Lens™ report highlights our commitment to innovation and the significant investments we make in technologies that shape the future of healthcare," said Sridhar Turaga, Senior Vice President Data, Analytics & AI Practices, CitiusTech.

Key strengths highlighted in the report

1. Comprehensive offerings for healthcare payers and providers: CitiusTech offers a mix of advanced analytics, platforms and accelerators across the payer and provider value chain. It provides industry-specific tools for data integration, management, and quality assurance. The company has prebuilt AI and ML models to expedite solution delivery for digital health, patient and member engagement, remote care, and value-based contracting.

2. Efficient clinical trials management: CitiusTech's advanced analytics solutions accelerate and scale clinical trials with protocol designing, remote patient monitoring and adherence tracking. AI-based services integrate data across sources to evaluate feasibility, manage risks and make timely decisions. NLP tools are used to consolidate trial data into event databases, while AI and ML predict adverse incidents and facilitate proactive measures.

3. Advanced GenAI offering: CitiusTech has developed a GenAI Design Studio to streamline the entire lifecycle of GenAI solutions. The firm's GenAI Quality & Trust Solution includes over 70 metrics, such as hallucination and bias, to assess the quality, reliability, and security of LLMs. CitiusTech also offers playbooks and accelerators to quickly deploy use cases tailored to different value chain areas and personas in life sciences and healthcare companies.

This report offers IT decision-makers valuable insights into the strengths and weaknesses of key service providers. This comprehensive study features a differentiated positioning of providers across various segments, focusing on the global market. It serves as a critical resource for decision-making, highlighting providers' positioning, key relationships, and go-to-market strategies. ISG advisors and enterprise clients leverage this information to assess existing vendor relationships and explore potential engagements, ensuring informed choices in a dynamic industry landscape.

