Citizen and Disney's CSR Project with BHUMI NGO Brings Warmth and Joy to Marina Beach, Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 7: The Marina Beach in Chennai witnessed a heartwarming and magical event on November 5th as Citizen, in collaboration with Disney and BHUMI NGO, distributed 1000 high-quality raincoats and umbrellas to the local community. This event not only provided protection from the impending monsoon season but also symbolized the spirit of giving back and corporate social responsibility (CSR).

The CSR project with BHUMI NGO involved the distribution of 1000 raincoats and umbrellas, strategically designed to cater to different segments of the community.

These contributions made a significant difference in the lives of the beneficiaries:

* Disney Cartoon Type Umbrellas and Raincoats for children brought smiles and comfort to the little ones, ensuring they stay dry and cheerful during the monsoon. A total of 300 children directly benefited from this gesture.

* Raincoats for Roadside vendors in Marina Beach and other locations offered protection to those who make their livelihoods on the streets, enabling 400 vendors to continue their work without disruption.

* Raincoats for sanitation workers, manual scavengers, sewer workers displayed a deep commitment to the welfare of those who keep the city clean and functional. This support directly impacted the lives of 300 workers who work tirelessly for the well-being of the community.

"The Marina Beach event was a significant milestone for Citizen, BHUMI NGO and Disney. It showcased their dedication to not only providing high-quality products but also to giving back to the community. We are immensely proud of the impact this project has made on the lives of the people of Chennai," said Adil, Marketing Head from Citizen.

The project was met with immense gratitude from the beneficiaries, and their smiles and appreciation were the greatest reward for all those involved.

