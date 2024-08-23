Citroen Basalt SUV Coupe launched in Ahmedabad: A new era of style and versatility.

New Delhi [India], August 23: Magnus Motors unveiled the much-anticipated Citroën Basalt SUV Coupe in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The event attracted car enthusiasts eager to witness the fusion of elegance and ruggedness that defines the Citroën Basalt.

Launched in India on August 9, the Citroën Basalt SUV Coupe represents a revolutionary blend of a coupe’s sleek, sporty appeal and an SUV’s practicality and ruggedness. This innovative model is set to redefine driving experiences with its well-balanced silhouette, spacious interiors and superior comfort, positioning itself as an ideal choice for urban commutes and off-road adventures.

Sankalp Joisar, Director of Magnus Motors, said, “The Citroën Basalt SUV Coupe is not just a car, but a statement of style and versatility. We are thrilled to bring this exciting model to Ahmedabad. The Basalt exudes energy and elegance, with a beautiful blend of athleticism and sophistication, and perfectly embodies Citroën's commitment to delivering vehicles that offer strong character and an unparalleled onboard experience.”

The Citroën Basalt stands out with its bold and dynamic design. It combines the SUV's robust front end with a coupe-like rear, creating a harmonious blend of energy and sophistication. Its high ground clearance, upright front end, widened wings, protective shields and powerful engine options ensure it is as capable on rugged terrain as on city roads. The vehicle's name reflects volcanic rock's robust and serene qualities, demonstrating durability and reliability.

Mann Joisar, Director of Magnus Motors, said, “The Basalt SUV Coupe embodies modern automotive design, where aesthetics meet functionality. Its unique blend of sporty elegance and SUV practicality will resonate with discerning customers who seek both performance and style. At Magnus Motors, we are committed to offering our customers vehicles that exceed their expectations, and the Basalt is a fine example of that promise.”

The Citroën Basalt SUV Coupe has advanced safety features, including six airbags, Electronic Stability Control, a rear parking camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system, ensuring a secure driving experience. Its spacious interior, inspired by the design of a 5-door saloon, offers both comfort and versatility, promising a relaxed and confident driving experience even in challenging conditions and making it an ideal choice for families and adventure enthusiasts alike.

The Citroën Basalt SUV Coupe has three variants – You, Plus and Max – catering to different preferences and needs. It is available in five monotone body colours and two dual-tone body colours. With its robust build and advanced features, the Citroën Basalt SUV Coupe is poised to significantly impact the Indian automotive market.

Magnus Motors has established itself as a symbol of automotive brilliance in the region. The launch of the Citroën Basalt SUV Coupe showcases its dedication to bringing its customers the best in automotive technology. Magnus Motors continues to set new standards with its holistic services and customer-centric approach.

