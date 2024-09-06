Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu expands DigiYatra facility to 9 more airports

New Delhi [India], September 6 : The DigiYatra Facility that aims to deliver contactless, seamless and smart processing of Passengers based on real-time Facial Biometric Validation, was formally launched today by the Union Minister of Civil Aviation K Ram Mohan Naidu across nine AAI Airports.

The Minister inaugurated the facility for Visakhapatnam Airport at an event at the Airport on Friday and virtually extended the launch to eight other AAI Airports, marking a significant step forward in providing a New Digital Experience to Air Travellers in the country.

This system is now fully operational for Passengers at Visakhapatnam, Patna, Raipur, Bhubaneswar, Goa (Dabolim), Indore, Ranchi, Coimbatore and Bagdogra.

During the launch, the minister highlighted the key benefit of this facility and mentioned that it will provide a seamless and contactless experience at more airports for passengers.

"I am happy to announce that today we are inaugurating 9 Digi Yatra facilities in 9 airports in the country...the most important thing of this Digi Yatra facility is the seamless and contactless facility to the passengers," said Naidu.

He emphasized that the system stores all necessary information on passengers' mobile devices, ensuring a hassle-free and efficient journey through the airport.

DigiYatra is a biometric-based system that aims to make air travel in India more convenient and paperless. In this, passengers register using their ID and biometric data before entering the airport terminal. They then use the system at key points, like airport entry, security check, and boarding gate, without needing to carry travel documents.

DigiYatra offers a faster entry, check-in, and boarding process, along with a higher degree of safety and security

Naidu also added that the Digi Yatra facility is a game-changing technological advancement in the civil aviation Industry, noting its widespread acceptance with over 3 crore users.

He also revealed the ambitious goal of the ministry of civil aviation to roll out the Digi Yatra facility across all airports in the country. The minister also assured the passengers of robust data protection.

In addition, the Minister spoke about the regional connectivity scheme by the ministry of civil aviation, he reaffirmed the government's commitment to expand the nation's civil aviation infrastructure and flight connectivity.

The minister also added that presently India has 157 airports, and in the coming years, the government aims to increase this number to 400, with active efforts already underway.

The Digi Yatra initiative of the Airports Authority of India and the Ministry of Civil Aviation has received widespread praise, with passengers expressing their appreciation for this revolutionary step.

