CJ DARCL Logistics Hits Y-O-Y "Great Place to Work" Certification

ThePRTree

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 14: CJ DARCL Logistics is pleased to announce that it has been certified with prestigious title of "Great Place to Work" for the period of June 2023 to June 2024. The certification was felicitated by the Great Place to Work Institute, a renowned global research institute specializing in corporate culture. This recognition reflects CJ DARCL Logistics' commitment to fostering a positive and engaging work environment for its employees. The company hits Y-O-Y certification as an established, Great Place to Work organization in India.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

"This achievement serves as a testament to the organization's unwavering commitment to creating a workplace where employees thrive and excel. With a focus on fostering a culture of inclusivity, respect, and professional growth, CJ DARCL enables its team members to reach their full potential. The company firmly believes that a happy and engaged workforce is the foundation of its success. This accolade inspires CJ DARCL to continue investing in its people, fostering an environment that encourages collaboration, innovation, and overall well-being. CJ DARCL places its employees at the center, recognizing that a contented workforce is the key to achieving extraordinary results in the workplace." - JH Baig, Dy. CEO & Executive Director, CJ DARCL Logistics Ltd.

CJ DARCL Logistics shapes and supports its employees towards the business objectives while supplying matrix of opportunities, learning and growth for successful career ahead. The evaluation of the "Great Place to Work" certification was conducted through an open employee survey, measuring the organization on following dimensions: Innovation, Trust, Values, Leadership Effectiveness, Maximizing Human Capital, and Financial Growth. The company endeavoured positive feedbacks on its corporate culture, closest to the benchmark. The company remains committed to creating a great corporate culture and a nurturing working environment where trust and growth can flourish between the organization and its employees.

CJ DARCL Logistics is a premier end-to-end logistics company in India, serving a diverse clientele of over 2,800+customers across 5,000+ locations through a network of 200+ offices nationwide. Operating on an asset-right model, CJ DARCL Logistics prides itself as the largest full truckload (FTL) player in the country, with over 1,000 owned vehicles for efficient service delivery. Furthermore, the company excels in providing multimodal transportation services encompassing road, rail, coastal, and air routes, ensuring both operational and environmental sustainability.

As part of its mission to become a full-stack logistics enterprise, CJ DARCL Logistics has expanded into various verticals such as Project Cargo, Warehousing, Distribution, and Air Cargo. By striving towards its carbon-neutral mission, the company leads by example, inspiring and motivating other organizations to prioritize sustainability and reduce their carbon footprint.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by ThePRTree.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor