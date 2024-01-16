Clean Craft: Launches Revolutionary Laundry and Dry Cleaning Stores in India to Simplify Life

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], January 16: Clean Craft, a leading provider of innovative solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its revolutionary laundry and dry cleaning stores aimed at simplifying ones life. With state-of-the-art facilities and a commitment to exceptional service, Clean Craft is set to redefine the laundry industry and offer outstanding convenience to customers.

Laundry services have been an essential part of daily life for generations. From washing clothes by hand to the advent of washing machines, the need to keep garments clean and fresh has always remained constant. However, the laundry industry has undergone significant transformations in recent years, driven by technological advancements and changing consumer preferences.

As a testament to its dedication to customer satisfaction, Clean Craft has been recognized as the best laundry franchise in India. The franchise model has empowered individuals to become entrepreneurs, offering them a turnkey solution to enter the lucrative laundry industry. The comprehensive support system and proven business strategies allow franchisees to thrive in a competitive market while providing top-notch laundry services to their local communities.

In addition to franchise opportunities, Clean Craft is proud to introduce the Clean Craft Laundry Training Course, the first of its kind in the industry. This comprehensive program equips aspiring laundry professionals with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in the field. From understanding fabric care to mastering the latest laundry technologies, the course covers every aspect of the business, ensuring graduates are well-prepared to deliver exceptional customer service.

According to recent data from Future Market Insights, the laundry industry witnessed a substantial growth of 5 per cent in 2023, reaching a market value of approximately USD 75 billion. This surge can be attributed to the increasing demand for professional laundry services due to the busy lifestyles of individuals and families. Recognizing this trend, Clean Craft has positioned itself at the forefront of the industry, providing cutting-edge laundry and dry cleaning services to meet customers' evolving needs.

At Clean Craft, they understand that convenience is essential in today's fast-paced world. Thus, they have developed a comprehensive range of laundry services tailored to customer requirements. Whether it's washing, drying, ironing, or dry cleaning, their highly trained professionals utilize advanced techniques and state-of-the-art equipment to ensure exceptional results. With their attention to detail and commitment to quality, customer's clothes will be treated with the utmost care, leaving them fresh, clean, and ready to wear.

"We are thrilled to launch our revolutionary laundry and dry cleaning services," says Himanshu Sehrawat, the founder and director of Clean Craft. "We aim to simplify the lives of our customers by providing them with a convenient and reliable solution for their laundry needs. With our franchise opportunities and training institute, we are transforming the laundry industry and empowering individuals to realize their entrepreneurial dreams."

