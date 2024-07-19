CleanCarbon: The Lifeline for Indian Steel and Aluminium Exporters Navigating CBAM

New Delhi (India), July 19 : The European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) has sent ripples of concern through India’s steel and aluminum exporters. This new tax, designed to level the playing field on carbon emissions, has left many businesses scrambling to understand and comply with complex regulations.

Enter CleanCarbon.ai, the brainchild of IIM Ahmedabad alumni Nilesh Bhattad and Rashmi Bhattad. Born from a passion to empower Steel & Aluminium exporters, this India-based company has emerged as a beacon of hope, simplifying the daunting task of CBAM reporting and compliance.

Aluminum Exporter Success Story: A Small Wire Exporter Takes on Europe

Take, for instance, Rajesh Gupta ,a small aluminum wire exporter from Pune, who was on the brink of losing a lucrative contract with Italy due to CBAM hurdles.

CleanCarbon.ai stepped in, guiding the exporter through the Challenges of regulations, ensuring compliance, and ultimately saving the deal. This is just one of many success stories highlighting the company’s dedication to supporting small businesses.

More Than Just Reporting

CleanCarbon.ai’s services go beyond mere report generation. It offers consultation ,complete Hand holding and its AI based software Platform, empowering exporters with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of carbon regulations. Its expertise extends to steel and aluminum industries, and also cement ,fertilizers, and the Energy sector ensuring tailored solutions for each CBAM affected sector.

A Global Reach with Indian Roots

With offices in Silicon Valley in USA, Dubai, and Pune and Its CBAM consultants network Pan India, CleanCarbon.ai boasts a global footprint while remaining deeply rooted in India. Its commitment to fostering sustainability and fair trade practices has earned them the trust of hundreds of clients worldwide and they have successfully delivered more than 100 CBAM reports in the last 6 Months.

A Vision for a Sustainable Future

“Our mission is to make sustainability accessible to all businesses,” says Nilesh Bhattad, CEO of CleanCarbon.ai. “We believe that by simplifying CBAM compliance, we can empower Indian exporters to thrive in the global market while contributing to a cleaner, greener future.”

The Road Ahead

As the CBAM landscape continues to evolve, CleanCarbon.ai remains at the forefront, constantly updating their services to meet the changing needs of exporters. Its dedication to sustainability, combined with their passion for empowering Indian businesses, makes them an invaluable partner for anyone looking to navigate the complex world of CBAM regulations.

