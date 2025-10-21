Cleaner Air, Happier Celebrations: Explore Bajaj Finserv's Diwali Offers on Top Air Purifiers

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 21: Diwali is the season of lights, celebrations, and home makeovers. What better way to elevate your festive mood than by gifting your family cleaner, fresher air? As air quality dips during the festive season, a high-performance air purifier can ensure your home stays healthy and comfortable.

This Diwali, Bajaj Finserv is making it easier than ever to bring home top-rated air purifiers with flexible Easy EMIs, zero down payment on select models, and exclusive festive offers. Here is why now is the perfect time to upgrade your home with cleaner air and smarter savings.

Why air purifiers are a must-have this Diwali

During Diwali, smoke from fireworks, dust from cleaning, and rising pollution can affect indoor air quality. Investing in the best air purifiers this Diwali ensures your home remains safe and refreshing.

Here is why every household needs one this festive season:

- Breathe healthier air: Removes up to 99.97% of dust, smoke, and allergens.

- Reduce allergies: Filters out pollen and fine particles for easier breathing.

- Sleep better: Maintain fresher air indoors even on high-smog nights.

- Protect loved ones: Perfect for families with children or elderly members.

Top air purifiers to buy this Diwali

Bajaj Finserv partner stores offer a wide range of air purifiers from leading brands that combine performance, innovation, and design. Here are some of the top picks for the season:

Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09

Price: Rs. 49,900*

The Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 combines cutting-edge filtration and sleek design. It removes ultra-fine pollutants and formaldehyde while offering 350° oscillation and real-time air monitoring for fresh air all day.

-Filtration: HEPA H13 + Activated Carbon + Formaldehyde filter

- Coverage Area: Up to 600 sq. ft.

- Special Feature: Smart app control via Dyson Link

- Operation: Quiet mode for night-time use

Philips AC2958/63 Smart Air Purifier

Price: Rs. 21,999*

The Philips AC2958/63 ensures 99.97% pollutant removal with smart air sensing and app control. It is compact, efficient, and perfect for maintaining clean indoor air this festive season.

- Filtration: NanoProtect HEPA Filter

- Coverage Area: Up to 500 sq. ft.

- Noise Level: 32 dB (Silent Mode)

- Smart Feature: Real-time PM2.5 display

Honeywell Air Touch V4

Price: Rs. 29,990*

The Honeywell Air Touch V4 offers powerful purification for large rooms. With its H13 HEPA filter, UV LED, and quiet operation, it delivers clean, germ-free air effortlessly.

- Filtration: Pre-filter + HEPA H13 + Activated Carbon + UV LED

- Coverage Area: Up to 915 sq. ft.

- Control Type: Touch panel

- Design: Sleek, compact, and energy-efficient

Blue Star BS-AP490LAN Air Purifier

Price: Rs. 19,500*

The Blue Star BS-AP490LAN ensures fresh, odour-free air with its 4-stage filtration and auto-sensing technology. A reliable choice for urban homes battling pollution.

- Filtration: HEPA + Activated Carbon + Pre-filter + Microbe Sterilisation

- Coverage Area: Up to 800 sq. ft.

- Smart Feature: Auto mode with air quality indicator

- Noise Level: Low-noise operation

Mi Air Purifier 4 Pro

Price: Rs. 14,999*

Compact and smart, the Mi Air Purifier 4 Pro keeps your home dust- and allergen-free with a 3-layer filtration system and OLED display for real-time monitoring.

-Filtration: True HEPA + Activated Carbon + Pre-filter

- Coverage Area: Up to 600 sq. ft.

- Smart Feature: Xiaomi Home App support

- Display: OLED touch display

Disclaimer: The features, availability, and pricing of each model are subject to change and may vary. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, please visit the official website.

All these air purifiers are available on Easy EMIs with Bajaj Finserv, making premium clean-air solutions affordable for every home.

Diwali special offers on air purifiers with Bajaj Finserv

This Diwali, Bajaj Finserv brings exciting festive deals on air purifiers that combine great value with effortless affordability. Shoppers can enjoy:

*Zero down payment on select models.

*Cashback deals and festive discounts.

*Easy EMI options that convert big purchases into small monthly instalments.

Available through Bajaj Finserv partner stores, these offers ensure that you can shop smart, save big, and enjoy a cleaner, more comfortable Diwali.

How to shop smart with Bajaj Finserv

Shopping for your new air purifier through Bajaj Finserv is simple and hassle-free:

*Visit your nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store.

*Select your preferred air purifier model.

*Check your eligibility for Easy EMIs at the counter. You can also check your eligibility for a pre-approved loan online within minutesso you know exactly what you can get, before you even step into the store.

*Choose your repayment tenure.

With quick approvals, flexible EMIs, and festive cashback offers, Bajaj Finserv ensures your festive shopping stays stress-free. Celebrate responsibly and breathe cleaner air this festive season with Bajaj Finserv where better health meets smarter savings.

Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor