Clear Premium Water and Ahmedabad Police join to promote road safety with a helmet distribution drive

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] October 18:Clear Premium Water, a leading name in the bottled water industry, successfully completed a pilot campaign to promote road safety and traffic awareness by distributing 1,000 helmets to the public. The drive, carried out in collaboration with Ahmedabad city police and aimed at reducing the risk of injury on the road, was held during Navratri.

Recently, Clear Premium Water installed 100% recyclable benches made from recycled plastic in Prahladnagar, South Bopal and Makarba in Ahmedabad. The pilot campaign, carried out in collaboration with Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), not only provided practical seating solutions but also helped reduce plastic waste and lower carbon emissions.

These initiatives underscore Clear Premium Water's commitment to community well-being and as the company remains dedicated to fostering safer environments through meaningful collaborations and impactful initiatives.

Nayan Shah, Founder and CEO of Clear Premium Water, said, “This initiative represents a significant stride in raising awareness about road safety, emphasizing the importance of protecting not just ourselves but others on the road. By partnering with Ahmedabad Police to distribute helmets, we reinforce our steadfast commitment to community welfare and sustainable practices. Together, we are fostering a culture of responsibility and care, paving the way for a safer future for all.”

GS Malik, Commissioner of Police, Ahmedabad City, said, “We are proud to have introduced an innovative idea through our helmet distribution drive, aimed at improving awareness about road safety. The majority of fatal accidents involve two-wheelers, and many of these deaths can be prevented by simply wearing a helmet. Thanks to Clear Premium Water's support, we were able to provide helmets to citizens, with the goal of emphasizing the importance of safety on the road. This initiative is not just about distributing helmets, but an effort to safeguard lives and foster a culture of responsibility and safety.”

Neeraj Kumar Badgujar, Additional Commissioner of Police, Sector-1, Ahmedabad City, said, “This initiative helped us to not only distribute free helmets but also raised road safety awareness. This campaign was well executed and accepted by bike and scooter riders as people understood the importance of wearing helmets to safeguard their lives. Throughout the campaign, we focused on road safety awareness and not on fines. A special appeal to our youth to use helmets, not just for their own safety, but for the future of their loved ones. The safety of one affects the safety of many, and with the support of all, we will build a safer road environment for all. We are grateful for the support extended by Clear Premium Water in making this campaign possible.”

Clear Premium Water believes in going beyond just providing clean water and is dedicated to contributing positively to society through various public interest initiatives. This road safety campaign is a continuation of the brand's ongoing efforts to drive awareness and bring about long-lasting change that benefits society as a whole.

Clear Premium Water remains committed to its core values of social responsibility, actively engaging in initiatives that support public safety and build a culture of conscious living. This collaboration with Ahmedabad sets a strong example of how public-private partnerships can address important issues, and the company looks forward to expanding such initiatives in the future.

