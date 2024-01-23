CLEAR Premium Water is Hrithik Roshan’s Clear Choice

CLEAR Premium Water is superstar and Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan's “clear” choice

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 23: CLEAR Premium Water, a quality-focused and value-based premium bottled water brand that had roped in Hrithik Roshan as its brand ambassador last year, recently released its latest campaign featuring the superstar.

“CLEAR rehne mein samajhdaari hai (It is wise to stay clear),” Hrithik Roshan emphasizes the wise choice of the premium bottled water brand's consumers, echoing the brilliance behind choosing CLEAR in the latest campaign tagline drop.

In an industry where quality and safety take precedence, CLEAR Premium Water has positioned itself as the go-to choice for discerning consumers and found an invaluable ally in the Bollywood superstar.

Nayan Shah, the Founder and Managing Director of CLEAR Premium Water, emphasized, “As the ambassador of CLEAR, Hrithik Roshan not only instills tremendous trust in the brand but also within the community. This recent unveiling showcases his endorsement as well as underscores CLEAR's dedication to delivering premium bottled water that prioritize quality and service.“

This collaboration signifies more than just a marketing move; it symbolizes a joint commitment to promoting a healthy lifestyle while addressing critical issues such as sustainability, environmental conservation, and the imperative choice of safe and pure drinking water.

We eagerly anticipate the tagline drop and the expansive impact it is set to make.

