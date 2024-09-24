Cleartrip Signals a New Era of Travel with The Big Billion Days 2024

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 24: Cleartrip, a Flipkart company announces its highly anticipated year-end travel sale with The Big Billion Days (TBBD) from 26 September - 4 October 2024. This year, Cleartrip aims to set a new standard in India's travel aspirations during the festive season with great deals on flights, hotels, buses, and holiday packages, empowering customers to escape their daily routines and embark on much-needed getaways.

As consumer priorities shift towards valuing experiences alongside material purchases, travel has become a core part of festive celebrations. TBBD is perfectly aligned with this growing trend, offering value-driven travel deals that make the perfect festive escape possible while also making it affordable.

Speaking on the occasion, Anuj Rathi, Chief Business and Growth Officer, Cleartrip, stated, "We are witnessing a profound shift in Indian consumerism and travel is at the heart of this transformation. At Cleartrip, we are leading the charge to democratize travel by building an integrated ecosystem that connects airlines, hotels, and key travel partners, making us a one-stop destination for all."

He further added, "With 120 million leisure travellers and 27 million outbound travellers, India's demand for international travel is stronger than ever. In response, Cleartrip has curated an exclusive selection of long-haul destinations to help users elevate their travel experience to luxury. Through strategic partnerships with airlines and hotel chains, we make these curated, high-end experiences not just aspirational but accessible and affordable."

Cleartrip has introduced these specially curated offerings for TBBD to help customers avoid price surges closer to the booking date:

* 5-Star Hotels starting from Rs 2499

* Minimum 40 per cent off on Hotels (Flash Sale - every day at 7 pm (until 9 pm)

* International destinations starting at Rs 5999

* Special fares from Air India, British Airways, Lufthansa, Etihad, etc. for long-haul destinations such as London, Australia, and Munich

* Domestic destinations starting at Rs 999

* Child Flies Free - Family traveling with 1 child less than 12 years can opt for this (Flash sale - for a limited period and subject to availability.)

* International Holiday Packages starting at Rs 9999 per person for destinations such as Bali, Dubai, Maldives, and Thailand

* Up to 30 per cent off on Bus Bookings

* Flipkart and Myntra users can avail of additional discounts of up to 15 per cent over and above other discounts on hotels; cancellation of flights at INR.1 and can redeem extra discounts up to Rs 1500 with Supercoins.

Cleartrip has continued to redefine travel with customer-centric innovations. The company's latest offerings, Cleartrip For Work and Bus Pass, highlight its commitment to enhancing travel with exclusive benefits and unmatched convenience. The company recently clocked a remarkable 150 per cent growth in the bus category since its launch in 2023.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor