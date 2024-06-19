CLIP top BLUMOTION an Innovative Technology by BLUM

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19: The soft-close CLIP top BLUMOTION hinge is a product from Blum, which manufactures products in Austria and is a global leader in furniture fittings. It combines innovative technology, award-winning design, and top-quality motion within the smallest space, for soft-close BLUMOTION has been seamlessly integrated into the boss.

Impeccable, clock-like precision. An integrated soft closure is the pinnacle of inventive technology. Effective and integral for producing gentle and effortless cabinet door closing. BLUMOTION adapts to the dynamics of every door. As a result, regardless of the size, weight, or force with which you close the door, it will close smoothly. The BLUMOTION feature can be deactivated to ensure that even smaller or lighter doors boast top-quality motion. These soft-close BLUMOTION hinge is designed to open and close 200,000 times, ensuring a captivating quality of motion throughout the furniture’s lifetime.

Depending on the application, the 110° hinge allows for thicker doors of up to 24 mm. When the door is open, the new pivoting point prevents it from colliding with the cabinet front edge. Design elegance, in our opinion, is a perfect balance of function and form. That's what makes CLIP top BLUMOTION so outstanding.

Dark furniture exudes a sleek elegance both inside and out. It is also available in onyx black, which blends in with furniture while making a statement. It gives you greater scope for designing fine furniture without compromising on form. Blum's range of CLIP top BLUMOTION hinges caters to a wide variety of furniture applications in your home, from wooden shutters to glass and mirror cabinets and offers installation possibilities that make furniture assembly easier. The hinges and the various color-coordinated accessories provide a harmonious look to the interior of the furniture and contribute to the overall aesthetic of your application.

Blum’s CLIP top BLUMOTION hinges are suitable for a wide range of furniture applications in your house, from wooden shutters to glass and mirror cabinets, and provide installation options that simplify furniture assembly. The hinges and numerous color-coordinated accessories contribute to the overall appearance of your application by giving the interior of the furniture a unified look.

Website: https://www.blum.com/in/en/

About BLUM

BLUM is an Austrian hardware manufacturer specializing in high-quality furniture fittings. Its main product categories include lift, hinge, pull-out, and pocket door systems for furniture. The company has eight plants in Vorarlberg, Austria; production sites in Poland, Brazil, China, and the USA; and 33 subsidiaries and representative offices globally. The company delivers to furniture manufacturers and authorized dealers in more than 120 countries. BLUM products are available through registered dealers and distributors or by calling their customer service line at 022 6933 0000.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor