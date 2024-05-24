Closing Soon: Bajaj Finserv Multi Asset Allocation Fund NFO Ends on May 27

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 24: Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Ltd. launched a new investment scheme - The Bajaj Finserv Multi Asset Allocation Fund. This fund, open-ended in nature, offers investors a chance to diversify their portfolios across various asset classes, including equity, debt, and commodities. With the aim of providing growth and dividend income, the Bajaj Finserv Multi Asset Allocation Fund follows a strategy focused on dividend-yield investing, seeking to optimize returns over the long term. The New Fund Offer (NFO) of this scheme runs until May 27th, and investors can purchase units of the fund at a face value of Rs. 10 each.

Here's why you should consider investing in Bajaj Finserv Multi Asset Allocation Fund:

This scheme aims to provide growth through dividend payouts. Dividend-yield investing involves selecting stocks or securities that pay higher dividends compared to the Nifty 50 index. This approach targets companies with stable business models and a history of sustainable growth. Dividend yield, a measure of how much a company pays out in dividends relative to its stock price, is a key metric in this strategy. By reinvesting these dividends, investors can potentially enhance their returns through compounding growth over time.

In addition to its dividend-yield investing strategy, the Bajaj Finserv Multi Asset Allocation Fund employs a multi-cap, multi-sectoral, and multi-theme approach to its equity investments. This diversification across different market segments helps optimize return potential while mitigating the risk of over-concentration in any one area. Furthermore, the fund managers aim to maintain relatively low volatility in the portfolio by selecting companies with a history of sustainable growth.

Another key benefit of the Bajaj Finserv Multi Asset Allocation Fund is its ability to simplify the process of diversification for investors. Instead of individually selecting securities across various asset classes, investors can allocate their funds to this professionally managed fund, which automatically diversifies across a broad range of assets. This not only saves time and effort but also ensures a level of expertise in asset allocation that may be challenging for individual investors to achieve on their own.

Whether you're a seasoned investor or just starting out, an SIP investment in Bajaj Finserv Multi Asset Allocation Fund can take you a step closer to long-term financial success. With the closure of the Bajaj Finserv Multi Asset Allocation Fund NFO on May 27th, now is the opportune moment to seize potential returns and diversify portfolios. Act swiftly, benefit from on this limited window, and embark on a journey towards long-term wealth accumulation. Make informed decisions today for a brighter tomorrow.

NFO details: Bajaj Finserv Multi Asset Allocation Fund

NFO period: May 13, 2024 - May 27, 2024

Type of scheme: An open ended scheme investing in equity and equity related instruments, debt & debt derivatives and money market instruments, Gold ETFs, Silver ETFs, exchange traded commodity derivatives and in units of REITs and InvITs.

Minimum application amount:

During NFO

Minimum application amount (lumpsum) - Rs. 500 and in multiples of Re. 1.

Systematic Investment Plan (SIP):

Rs. 500 and above: minimum 6 instalments.

During ongoing offer:

Fresh subscription - Rs. 500/- and in multiples of Re. 1/-

Minimum additional application amount - Rs. 100/- and in multiples of Re. 1/-

Systematic Investment Plan (SIP):

Rs. 500 and above: minimum 6 instalments.

Minimum amount for switch-in - Rs. 500 and in multiples of Re. 1.

Plan

Bajaj Finserv Multi Asset Allocation Fund - Direct Plan

Bajaj Finserv Multi Asset Allocation Fund - Regular Plan

Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

