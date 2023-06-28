CloudKeeper achieves first spot in G2 Summer 2023 Grid Report; recognized as a leader for the third time in the cloud cost management category

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 28: CloudKeeper, a leading AWS FinOps and cost optimization solution, has been ranked #1 among the cloud cost management solutions, worldwide. For the third consecutive time, CloudKeeper has been recognized as the leader in the G2 Summer 2023 Grid® Report, solidifying its position as the industry's preferred choice for cloud cost management.

CloudKeeper is also ranked #1 in the "Easiest To Use" category in cloud cost management software. In addition, CloudKeeper has also earned several badges that include Leader Enterprise, Most Implementable, High Performer, Best Usability, Easiest To Do Business With and Best Relationship, showcasing CloudKeeper's comprehensive suite of features and the ability to cater to diverse business needs.

Deepak Mittal, CEO - CloudKeeper, said - "We are humbled to maintain our top position in the G2 Report. This consecutive recognition reflects our customer-centric approach. We are deeply grateful to our customers for their continued support and confidence in CloudKeeper. The positive feedback and appreciation we receive from our customers inspire us to continue growing and remain the preferred choice in the FinOps space." He further added, "We are incredibly proud of our team at CloudKeeper, whose hard work and dedication have been remarkable."

Cloudkeeper saw another impressive quarter of results, both in becoming the #1 ranked provider of Cloud Cost Management software and being named a G2 Leader overall and for the Enterprise and Mid-Market. We also saw Cloudkeeper really differentiating themselves against their competitors for Quality of Support, Meeting Requirements, Ease of Use, and Product Moving In The Right Direction, where they saw top marks in their category.", says Chris Perrine, Vice President & Managing Director - G2 Asia Pacific.

CloudKeeper has always been driven by customer satisfaction and ensures maximum benefits on cloud investments for their customers. In line with this commitment, CloudKeeper has recently enhanced and expanded its offerings that can address a wide range of FinOps challenges as well as meet the unique needs of different customer segments. With a growing base of 300+ customers, already benefiting from instant and guaranteed savings, they can now leverage CloudKeeper Auto for AI-based RI management and CloudKeeper EDP+ for maximized ROI on AWS EDP.

CloudKeeper has been rated 4 stars or more by 98% of users, with 92% expressing their willingness to strongly recommend CloudKeeper. The solution also garnered users' love and is named a leader in the mid-market and enterprise space. CloudKeeper's consistently high performance demonstrates its unwavering dedication to customer success and the value it brings to the FinOps landscape, worldwide.

G2 serves as the most trusted platform for businesses to review and evaluate software and service providers. Products in the leader's quadrant earn this esteemed recognition due to their exceptional ratings, impressive customer satisfaction levels, and substantial market presence.

CloudKeeper is a comprehensive AWS Cost Optimization and FinOps solution that offers instant & guaranteed savings of up to 25% on your entire AWS bill at no lock-in or commitment, no efforts, no cost, and no access. As an AWS Premier Consulting Partner and Member of FinOps Foundation, CloudKeeper helps 300+ businesses with cloud cost optimization and has successfully helped save more than $100 million+ in AWS billings.

For more information, visit - www.cloudkeeper.ai

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor