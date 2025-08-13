Clozzet Puts Gujarat on the Startup Map, Gears Up for USD 500K Seed Raise Following Explosive Pilot in Ahmedabad

New Delhi [India], August 13:In a startup ecosystem where metro cities like Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi dominate headlines, Clozzet, a bold new player from Ahmedabad, is proving that innovation doesn’t need a metropolitan pin code to make waves.

The hyperlocal fashion-tech startup has created ripples across the Indian startup community after its wildly successful 15-day pilot in Ahmedabad, delivering numbers that many early-stage ventures can only aspire to. With over 100 paid orders fulfilled in under 60 minutes, 2000+ users onboarded, and a staggering 400% week-on-week revenue growth all without major spend on performance marketing ,Clozzet is poised to become a household name in Indian fashion commerce.

Local Innovation, National Ambition

Clozzet is India's first quick fashion marketplace, allowing users to discover and purchase fashion from nearby retail stores, delivered to their doorstep in under an hour. The model is intentionally asset-light: no inventory held, no dark stores, and no disruption to retailer operations.

This insight drove Clozzet's pilot city choice: Ahmedabad, not Delhi or Bangalore. The city, known for its strong fashion DNA, smartphone-savvy youth, and rising online consumption, offered fertile ground for testing the startup's hyperlocal commerce engine.

Impressive Metrics That Speak Volumes

In just two weeks, Clozzet has demonstrated the power of its model with clear, measurable impact:

100+ paid orders, each fulfilled within 60 minutes

Over 3000 live SKUs across streetwear, ethnic wear, accessories, and more

Retail partner brands reported 1.5x to 1.75x sales growth post-onboarding

80% of orders fulfilled within an 11 km radius, validating hyperlocal demand

Pilot operations ran exclusively with regional brands, proving scalability

Clozzet’s success isn't limited to numbers. It has quickly caught the attention of national fashion labels like Snitch, US Polo, Arrow, Monte Carlo, and The Souled Store, all of whom are now in advanced conversations with Clozzet to tap into their new-age, hyperlocal distribution channel.

Seed Funding Round in Motion

Buoyed by its early traction, Clozzet is now preparing to raise $500,000 (~₹4.2 crore) in seed funding. The capital will be used to build out the leadership team, strengthen backend infrastructure, and expand operations to major metros including Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore.

The brand's lean operations and capital-efficient growth strategy have made it especially attractive to investors who are increasingly cautious of cash-guzzling e-commerce models. Unlike traditional platforms that rely on warehousing and deep discounting, Clozzet brings digital visibility and velocity to offline retail without disrupting how those stores operate.

Building the Infrastructure of Fashion Commerce

India's online fashion market is forecasted to exceed $40 billion by 2028, yet over 95% of retail inventory remains invisible online in real-time. Clozzet is aiming to change that by turning every fashion store into a real-time, digitally discoverable fulfilment node, all powered by smart technology.

The $500K seed round will focus on:

Hiring top talent across operations, technology, and city expansion

Building real-time inventory sync for stores

Creating smart discovery tools for shoppers

Developing performance dashboards for partner brands

A Foundational Layer for the Future of Retail

One of Clozzet's early advisors compared the company's early-stage promise to Zomato in 2010 or Blinkit in 2021 platforms that went on to fundamentally reshape their categories.

About Clozzet

Clozzet is India's first hyperlocal fashion marketplace that transforms physical fashion stores into real-time fulfilment centres. Starting in Ahmedabad, the platform enables users to shop from nearby stores and receive their orders in under 60 minutes. Clozzet's mission is to bring visibility, digital capability, and growth to India's vast offline fashion retail sector one city at a time.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor