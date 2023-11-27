Club Resorto Transforms Customer Care Division into Club Resorto Customer Delight Centre (CRCDC) with Nine Dedicated Division

Club Resorto Transforms the Customer Care Division into Club Resorto Customer Delight Centre (CRCDC) with Nine Dedicated Divisions

New Delhi (India), November 27: Club Resorto, a premier name in the hospitality industry, announced a strategic overhaul in its customer care division in line with its Vision 2030. The company has revamped its customer care department, now known as the Club Resorto Customer Delight Centre (CRCDC), to enhance customer experiences and streamline operations. This transformation involves the establishment of nine specialized divisions, all operating cohesively under the CRCDC umbrella.

The nine distinct divisions of the Club Resorto Customer Delight Centre are designed to cater to various aspects of customer engagement and satisfaction:

1. Inbound & IVR Team: Available at +91-8183-93-93-93, this team serves as the primary connection point for all departments, allowing customers to leave messages efficiently, which are then seamlessly coordinated with the relevant divisions.

2. Bookings Team: Dedicated to handling bookings for our esteemed customers, reachable via the coordinates provided to patrons of Club Resorto Packages.

3. Club Resorto Gift Voucher Team: Exclusive service for all free gift vouchers, reachable at holiday1@clubresorto.com.

4. Club Resorto Reviews-Delight: This division focuses on post-holiday feedback, ensuring a continuous improvement loop based on customer experiences.

5. Club Resorto Complaints-Relish: Working closely with customers to address issues promptly and enhance their overall experience.

6.EOs – Experience Officers: Dedicated Relationship Managers (RMs) for Club Resorto Packages’ patrons, ensuring personalized experiences.

7. Escalation Team: Customers can reach out if issues remain unresolved through the Escalation Matrix available at https://www.clubresorto.com/club-resorto-complaints.

8. Strategic Alliance: Collaborating with hoteliers and banks, this department aims to expand property options and banking offers for customers, reachable at holiday2@clubresorto.com.

9. CRCMP Team – Club Resorto Customer Meet Programme: An initiative to engage with customers directly for feedback, accessible at https://www.clubresorto.com/Club-Resorto-Customer-Meet-Programme.

Mr. Abhishek Gautam, Director & CEO, Club Resorto Vacations Pvt. Ltd., shared, “CRCDC marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to elevating customer experiences at Club Resorto. With these nine dedicated divisions under one umbrella, we’re not just addressing needs; we’re enhancing delight. This transformation is a testament to our unwavering dedication to our patrons, ensuring their journey with us is nothing short of extraordinary. CRCDC isn’t merely about addressing concerns; it’s about nurturing joy and crafting memorable moments. Through the collaborative efforts of our specialized teams – from addressing post-holiday feedback to resolving any concerns swiftly – we are devoted to turning every interaction into an opportunity for unparalleled delight. At Club Resorto, our patrons are at the heart of our evolution, and CRCDC is a testament to our commitment to their utmost satisfaction.”

Club Resorto encourages all stakeholders to continue contributing their suggestions and feedback as vital components fueling the company’s trajectory toward becoming an Indian Unicorn by 2030. Stakeholders’ input can be shared through https://www.clubresorto.in/club-resorto-review/

