CM Eknath Shinde Calls for Replication of MBMC's Central School Command Centre (CSCC) Across Cities

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7: The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), a pivotal urban local body (ULB) in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), remains unwavering in its commitment to the safety and wellbeing of its citizens, particularly its students. Governing 366 schools that cater to approximately 1,37,000 students within a population of 12 lakh, MBMC has been proactive in enhancing student safety. In alignment with the Government Resolution (GR) issued by the Government of Maharashtra on August 24, 2024, the MBMC has undertaken significant measures to ensure not just safety but also a palpable sense of security.

As part of these efforts, MBMC has installed 200 CCTV cameras across 36 municipal schools, covering around 10,000 students. Continuous monitoring ensures prompt action in case of incidents. Additionally, MBMC has been conducting character & aptitude tests of staff to further safeguard student wellbeing.

The facility was officially inaugurated by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde via video conferencing during an event at the Bharatratna Gansamradni Lata Mangeshkar Natyagruha Auditorium. MBMC Commissioner Sanjay Katkar, Police Commissioner Madhukar Pandey, and legislators Pratap Sarnaik and Geeta Jain were also in attendance.

A crucial message from the Hon'ble Chief Minister was that safety is not only to be ensured but must be genuinely felt. He emphasised that it is the responsibility of the entire government, including local bodies, to implement both preventive measures and create an emotional sense of security. The Chief Minister's vision goes beyond mere protection, aiming to cultivate an environment where safety is deeply experienced by every student and parent. Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Shripatrao Katkar expressed his gratitude to the Hon'ble Chief Minister for his support in realising this holistic approach to student welfare.

A proactive, rather than reactive, approach is at the core of MBMC's school safety strategy. Instead of waiting for incidents to occur, the corporation has implemented preventive measures to ensure student safety across its schools. This includes the installation of 200 CCTV cameras in 36 municipal schools, providing real-time monitoring for 10,000 students. Regular oversight allows for immediate response to any potential threats. Additionally, MBMC has introduced staff character and aptitude tests to further safeguard the wellbeing of the 1,37,000 students it serves. This forward-thinking strategy underscores MBMC's commitment to preventing issues before they arise, ensuring a safer educational environment.

What makes MBMC's safety initiative truly unique is its emphasis on real-time monitoring, an innovation made possible by the newly established Central School Command Centre (CSCC). The facility is capable of overseeing 1,000 cameras at once, ensuring continuous surveillance and immediate responses to safety concerns. The CSCC operates daily with a dedicated team from 7 AM to 5 PM, ensuring constant vigilance. This real-time capability is a standout feature that sets MBMC apart from other urban local bodies (ULBs), and with plans to extend coverage to private schools in the future, it marks a significant leap forward in school safety measures.

The event, held online with the main ceremony at the Bharatratna Gansamradni Lata Mangeshkar Natyagruha Auditorium, Mira Road (E), was attended by distinguished dignitaries including Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra; Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra; and Shambhuraj Desai, Minister of State Excise and Guardian Minister for Thane and Satara Districts, the event was further graced by special guests Naresh Mhaske, Member of Parliament (Thane); Niranjan Davkhare, Member of Legislative Council; Janneshwar Mhatre, Member of Legislative Council; Pratap Sarnaik, Member of Legislative Assembly (Ovala Majiwada); and Geeta Jain, Member of Legislative Assembly (Mira-Bhayandar), attended through an online medium.

This initiative highlights MBMC's dedication to not only ensuring but also making safety genuinely felt by students and parents, reinforcing its commitment to creating empowered and responsible citizens for tomorrow.

