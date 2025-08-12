CM Majhi hails Centre's approval for semiconductor units in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Aug 12 Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, on Tuesday, expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for the Union Cabinet's approval regarding the set up of two semiconductor manufacturing units in the state.

"I sincerely express my gratitude to Prime Minister @narendramodiji and Union Minister @AshwiniVaishnawji for the Union Cabinet's approval of the establishment of two semiconductor manufacturing units in Odisha," CM Majhi wrote on his official X account.

He also added that the recent amendment of the Odisha Semiconductor Manufacturing and Fabless Policy, aimed at enhancing investment viability, competitiveness, and sustainability, together with this significant Cabinet approval, marks a major milestone in the state's industrial and technological advancement.

"This collaborative effort will accelerate innovation, generate employment, and strengthen Odisha's position as a vital contributor towards the vision of #AtmanirbharBharat. I look forward to continued partnership between the state and Central governments to further this strategic initiative for the comprehensive development of Odisha and the nation. #doubleengine," CM Majhi said.

The Union Cabinet chaired by PM Modi, on Tuesday, approved four semiconductor projects under India Semiconductor Mission (ISM).

These four proposals approved on Tuesday are from SiCSem, Continental Device India Private Limited (CDIL), 3D Glass Solutions Inc., and Advanced System in Package (ASIP) Technologies.

As per an official statement by the Union government, SiCSem and 3D Glass will be set up in Odisha while CDIL will come up in Punjab and ASIP will be set up in Andhra Pradesh.

The Union government also noted that the SicSem Private Limited is collaborating with Clas-SiC Wafer Fab Ltd. in the UK to establish an integrated facility of Silicon Carbide (SiC)-based Compound Semiconductors in Info Valley in Odisha's Bhubaneswar.

This will be the first commercial compound fabrication in the country.

The project proposes to manufacture Silicon Carbide devices.

This compound semiconductor fabrication will have an annual capacity of 60,000 wafers and packaging capacity of 96 million units.

The proposed products will have applications in missiles, defence equipment, electric vehicles, railway, fast chargers, data centre racks, consumer appliances, and solar power inverters.

Similarly, 3D Glass Solutions Inc. will be setting up a vertically integrated advanced packaging and embedded glass substrate unit in Info Valley in Odisha's Bhubaneshwar.

This unit will bring world's most advanced packaging technology to India.

Advanced packaging brings the next generation of efficiency to the semiconductor industry.

The facility will have a large variety of advanced technologies, including glass interposers with passives and silicon bridges, and 3D Heterogeneous Integration (3DHI) modules.

The planned capacity of this unit will be around 69,600 glass panel substrates, 50 million assembled units, and 13,200 3DHI modules per annum.

The proposed products will have significant applications in defence, high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, radio frequency and automotive, photonics and co-packaged optics etc.

These four approved proposals will set up semiconductor manufacturing facilities with cumulative investment of around Rs 4,600 crore and are expected to generate a cumulative employment for 2,034 skilled professionals, which would catalyse the electronic manufacturing ecosystem resulting in creation of many indirect jobs.

With these four more approvals on Tuesday, total approved projects under ISM reached 10 with cumulative investments of around Rs 1.60 lakh crore in six states.

