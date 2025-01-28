CM Mohan Yadav discusses investment opportunities in MP with delegates in Tokyo

Bhopal, Jan 28 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met delegates in Tokyo on Tuesday and discussed investment opportunities in his state.

Chief Minister Yadav said that business relations between Madhya Pradesh and Japan are growing stronger.

In 2023-24, Madhya Pradesh exported goods worth $92.8 million to Japan, which included items like aluminium, pharmaceuticals and machinery.

Addressing the inaugural session, Chief Minister Yadav praised Japan for its resilience and emerging from the devastating earthquakes and natural disasters.

"Japan has been associated with the tradition of Gautam Buddha for thousands of years and we come from the land of Buddha, which always has a special relationship with Japan since past times," CM Yadav said.

Meanwhile, he expressed gratitude to India's Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George, who has played a big role in connecting people from all types of business houses associated with the industry.

"Especially with regard to Japan, the goods exported from Madhya Pradesh, include products made of aluminium, organic chemicals, nuclear reactors, boiler, machinery, Mechanical Equipment and Pharmaceutical Products," CM Yadav said.

Highlighting the growth of Madhya Pradesh, the Chief Minister said the state's economy has grown threefold in nearly a decade, which will be doubled in the next five years.

Chief Minister mentioned that the Madhya Pradesh government has changed policies to attract investors. He noted that special policies introduced by the Madhya Pradesh government have attracted big investors in large sectors, especially in garment, logistics, food processing, ethanol, IT, pharma, and medical devices.

Chief Minister further said, "Madhya Pradesh government is organising the Global Investors Summit under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24-25 and I have come here to invite the invite investors."

Addressing an interactive session, the Chief Minister also said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has emerged as one of the leading countries and moving towards the strength of a new economic future in front of the world.

Chief Minister Yadav left for Japan from New Delhi on Monday evening and was scheduled to return on February 1.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor