CM of UP, Yogi Adityanath Unveils the Logo and Website for 'Khel Mahakumbh - Khel Samvaad Sangam'

VMPL

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 26: In a significant step towards transforming India's sports landscape, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, unveiled the logo and website for Khel Mahakumbh - Khel Samvaad Sangam at his office today. This event is being organized by TYC Communication in association with Kreeda Bharati.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "This Mahakumbh will ignite a new spark, paving the way for India to emerge as a global sports powerhouse. Our youth, by embracing sports, will not only build their bright future but will also contribute to the nation's progress. The aim of this initiative is to revive traditional games while making sports an integral part of life. Uttar Pradesh is ready to play a pivotal role in this historic transformation and will extend all possible support to make this event a success."

Khel Mahakumbh, scheduled to take place in the first week of February 2025, at the Mahakumbh grounds in Prayagraj, aims to revive India's rich sporting traditions and create a platform for policymakers, athletes, and experts to come together and deliberate on strengthening India's sports ecosystem globally. The event, organized by TYC Communication and Kreeda Bharati, will focus on building strategies to improve India's participation and performance in global competitions like the Asian Games, Olympics, and other prestigious events.

Shri Awanish Kumar Singh, Uttar Pradesh President of Kreeda Bharati, said, "Khel Mahakumbh is a historic platform that will bring harmony between traditional and modern sports. It is a unique initiative that will provide a roadmap to prepare future generations of athletes and elevate India's position in the global sports arena."

The 7-day event will feature engaging panel discussions, competitions, and workshops. Competitions for Mallakhamb, Kushti (wrestling), and Archery will take place across both male and female categories, with winners receiving Rs2.5 lakh and runners-up awarded Rs75,000 in cash prizes.

Another major highlight of Khel Mahakumbh will be record-breaking demonstrations of Yoga and Kalarippayattu, showcasing India's ancient wellness practices and martial arts on an unprecedented scale.

A key attraction of the event will be the 'Experience Zone', where the sporting traditions of India's 28 states and 8 Union Territories will come alive. Traditional games such as Gilli-Danda, Tug-of-War, Fugdi, Mallayudh and many others will be showcased, allowing visitors to learn about their history, cultural significance, and health benefits. Participants will also have the unique opportunity to play and experience these ancient games firsthand.

The grand event will conclude with an Awards Ceremony, where 100 individuals and institutions will be honored for their contributions to Indian sports. This includes recognizing athletes, coaches, sports institutions, writers, and individuals who have dedicated their lives to the advancement of sports.

Organized by Kreeda Bharati with the support of the Government of Uttar Pradesh, Khel Mahakumbh promises to be a milestone in India's sports history. The event's mission is to strengthen the country's sports culture, nurture young talent, and lay the foundation for India's preparation for the 2036 Olympics.

On this occasion, Angad Singh, MLC, was also present. Khel Mahakumbh warmly invites participants and audiences from across the country to witness this extraordinary confluence of competition, dialogue, and celebration.

