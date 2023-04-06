CM Patnaik visits Kimitsu Steel Works in Japan, discusses similar green tech coming up in Odisha

New Delhi [India], April 6 : Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday visited the Kimitsu Steel Works of Nippon Steel Corporation (NSC) in Japan.

The NSC plant was established on land reclaimed from the sea and the unit uses environmentally sustainable green technologies.

Patnaik discussed the use of similar green technologies for the plants coming up in Odisha's Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts, according to the statement of the Chief Minister's Office released on Thursday.

"Patnaik appreciates the plant and discussed the use of similar green technologies for the plants coming up in Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts (of Odisha)," the CMO release said.

The proposed plants will also focus on specialised steel products which will enable downstream industries in Odisha, it said, adding, "The state delegation's visit to the Kimitsu Steel Works provided an opportunity for officials to learn about the latest technologies and processes used by the company in the production of the metal."

In a week-long visit to Tokyo, Odisha's Chief Minister also attended a business meet on Wednesday. He invited Japanese investors to the state during the meeting.

The state government received investment intent of over Rs 25,000 crore across green hydrogen and green ammonia, green energy equipment manufacturing, IT/IT-enabled services, logistics, metal ancillary, steel, and metal downstream sectors, the release said.

Odisha government in association with the Indian Embassy in Japan, the Japan External Trade Orgzation (JETRO), and the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) hosted the Odisha Business Meet Tokyo 2023.

Chief Minister Patnaik, JETRO executive vice-president Kazuya Nakajo and senior officials of the Odisha government, IPICOL and FICCI were present in the meeting, which was attended by over 200 delegates, representing various industries from across Japan.

Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena welcomed the gathering and shed light on how Odisha has been one of the major breakout states in the country in terms of development, registering impressive GSDP growth rates year-after-year and industrializing at break-neck speed under the leadership of the Chief Minister.

Speaking on the occasion, Nakajo highlighted the emerging business opportunities between Japan and India.

