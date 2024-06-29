CMF by Nothing to Launch Phone 1 with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], June 29: CMF, a sub-brand of London-based technology company Nothing, today announced that CMF Phone 1 is set to debut as India's first smartphone powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G SoC. Scheduled to launch on July 8th, CMF Phone 1 promises to deliver a best-in-segment experience.

The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G processor, with its 8-core architecture and cutting-edge 4nm process from TSMC, makes it one of the fastest and power efficient smartphones in the segment. This segment-leading processor integrates numerous functions into a single compact chip, ensuring both high performance and energy efficiency.

Key Highlights of MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC in the CMF Phone 1:

* Superior Performance: The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G processor ensures CMF Phone 1 is one of the fastest phones in its segment. Its 8-core design delivers top-tier speed and responsiveness, catering to all your needs seamlessly.

* Enhanced Efficiency: Thanks to the innovative design and small size of the chip, CMF Phone 1 offers radically improved efficiency, significantly reducing battery drain and extending usage times.

* Advanced Technology: The latest 4nm process technology from TSMC sets Phone 1 apart, enabling superior performance and efficiency while maintaining a compact form factor.

The CMF Phone 1 is set to launch on July 8 and can be live-streamed at cmf.tech. With CMF Phone 1, the brand aims to make great design accessible to more people while delivering an uncompromised user experience through a focus on core product functionalities. Alongside CMF Phone 1, the brand will also launch Watch Pro 2 and Buds Pro 2, further expanding its portfolio of innovative products designed to enhance everyday life.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor