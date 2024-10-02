CMOs' Charcha 2024 Bengaluru Chapter and MAA Awards Redefine Marketing Excellence

ATK

New Delhi [India], October 2: A large crowd of marketers and industry leaders thronged to the highly anticipated CMOs' Charcha - Bengaluru Chapter 2024, alongside the prestigious Marketing and Advertising Awards [MAA Awards], turning the event into a buzzing hub of marketing excellence and innovation. Held at The Lalit Ashok Bengaluru on 25th September, this landmark event set a new standard in the marketing and advertising landscape, drawing attendees eager to witness groundbreaking strategies and visionary leadership that are shaping the future of the industry.

The Marketing and Advertising Awards [MAA Awards] stole the spotlight, celebrating remarkable achievements and innovative campaigns that have redefined marketing in South India. Individuals and organisations who demonstrated exceptional creativity and leadership were honoured for pushing the industry forward with their trailblazing ideas.

Under the theme "Revolutionising Marketing: The Fusion of Data, Creativity, and Technology," CMOs' Charcha 2024 explored the convergence of key elements that are critical to modern marketing success. The event placed significant emphasis on the transformative power of data analytics, creative ingenuity, and technological advancement.

Bijoya Ghosh, Founder and CEO of Adgully, said: "As the marketing landscape evolves at an unprecedented pace, the fusion of data, creativity, and technology is more critical than ever. CMOs' Charcha - Bengaluru chapter 2024 was designed to empower marketers with the insights and tools they need to drive impactful strategies. This summit has sparked meaningful conversations around how we can harness cutting-edge technology and innovative thinking to create lasting consumer connections and redefine the future of marketing."

Keynote addresses offered fresh insights on key industry trends. Srideep Kesavan, CEO of Heritage Foods, highlighted the power of consumer empathy in his talk, "The Flavour of Empathy: How Consumer Centricity Can Season Your Business for Success." Saurabh Garg, Co-Founder of NoBroker.com, explored how AI is transforming marketing, in his address, "Marketing in Times of AI." Ranjeet Kumar, CEO of Team Pumpkin, delved into the rise of subcultures and targeted marketing in "Cool Kids' Club: Navigating the Subcultures & TGs."

The panel discussions at CMOs' Charcha covered a wide array of critical topics, providing valuable insights into the evolving marketing landscape. Conversations around "Convergence in Media" emphasized the need for seamless brand experiences across different media channels, while the panel on "The Evolving Role of PR in a Digital World", moderated by Akshaara Lalwani, Founder and CEO of Communicate India, explored the balance between traditional and digital media in the ever-changing PR landscape.

Aparajita Biswas, Head of Marketing at The Hindu Group, led an insightful session on "Innovative Marketing Strategies: Staying Ahead in a Competitive Landscape," offering practical tips to thrive in a fast-paced market. Other panels, such as "Mastering Brand Management" and "AI's Date with Brands," explored building lasting brand equity and the evolving role of AI in marketingwhether it's a short-lived trend or a long-term game changer. Together, these discussions highlighted the importance of adaptability and innovation in today's dynamic marketing world.

A key highlights of the event was the unveiling of a groundbreaking report titled "Influence and Impact: A Deep Dive into User-Generated Content and Influencer Marketing", jointly presented by Adgully and Ipsos Strategy3. This comprehensive report delves into the transformative power of UGC and influencer marketing, providing brands with valuable insights from industry leaders and data-driven analysis. It serves as a strategic roadmap for businesses seeking to leverage these tools to build lasting brand loyalty and drive success. Following the report launch, Rajashree Ivaturi, Partner at Ipsos Strategy3 chaired a thought-provoking Fireside Chat chaired by further explored the insights presented.

The MAA Awards honoured the best marketing and advertising initiatives across South India across media channels including Print, TV, Radio, OOH, and Digital. Key winners included Maitri Advertising Works as Agency of the Year, Tata Tea Chakra Gold as Brand of the Year (also winning for Best Use of Social Media and Best Use of Influencers), and Greaves Electric Mobility (Ampere) for Brand Identity of the Yearall showcasing the dynamism and innovation driving the region's marketing and advertising landscape.

CMOs' Charcha - Bengaluru Chapter 2024 was supported by a prestigious line-up of partners including Segumento as the Presenting Partner, Mobavenue and The Hindu as Powered by Partners, Apptrove by Trackier as the Gold Partner, and Candour as the Content Partner. Additionally, The Advertising Club Bangalore served as the Industry Partner, with Ipsos as the Research Partner, and Organic Harvest as the Organic Skincare Partner.

This convergence of industry leaders, partners, and award-winning campaigns underscored the event's significance as a premier platform for redefining the future of marketing and advertising.

Adgully remains committed to fostering collaboration and innovation within the marketing industry by engaging with stakeholders through events like CMOs' Charcha and the MAA Awards. As we continue to celebrate and elevate excellence in marketing, we look forward to hosting more such impactful events in the future, providing a platform for thought leadership, meaningful discussions, and recognizing groundbreaking achievements that shape the industry.

