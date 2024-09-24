CMOs' Charcha 2024 Bengaluru chapter to redefine marketing strategies

ATK

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 24: Adgully has announced the CMOs' Charcha - Bengaluru Chapter and Marketing and Advertising Awards, a distinctive event dedicated to recognising excellence in marketing and advertising. Set to take place on September 25, 2024, at The Lalit Ashok Bengaluru, this event will highlight breakthrough strategies and industry leadership in shaping the future of marketing.

The Marketing and Advertising Awards is designed to honour outstanding achievements and innovative strategies that have significantly impacted the marketing landscape. The awards aim to recognize individuals and organisations that have demonstrated exemplary leadership and creativity, driving the industry's evolution. MAA serves as a platform to spotlight breakthrough campaigns, visionary ideas, and the pioneers shaping the future of marketing and advertising.

Themed "Revolutionising Marketing: The Fusion of Data, Creativity, and Technology," the event aims to redefine the boundaries of modern marketing by spotlighting the role of data analytics, creative innovation, and technological advancement in driving success.

"As the marketing landscape evolves at an unprecedented pace, the fusion of data, creativity, and technology is more critical than ever. CMOs' Charcha 2024 Bengaluru chapter is designed to empower marketers with the insights and tools they need to drive impactful strategies. This summit will spark meaningful conversations around how we can harness cutting-edge technology and innovative thinking to create lasting consumer connections and redefine the future of marketing," said Bijoya Ghosh, founder and CEO, Adgully.

The agenda for CMOs' Charcha Bengaluru 2024 focuses on a series of keynotes, panel discussions, and sessions covering topics like marketing innovation, the role of data and technology, consumer insights, brand strategy, and customer engagement. It aims to bring together industry leaders to share insights and strategies for navigating the evolving marketing landscape. For more details, you can explore the agenda here. https://cmo2024-bengaluru.adgully.com/agenda.php

The CMOs' Charcha Bengaluru 2024 features prominent industry leaders like Aditi Olemann, Akshaara Lalwani, Anuj Sharma, Deepak Mahnot, and others. They represent diverse sectors such as fintech, media, fashion, and technology, sharing their expertise in marketing, branding, and communications. The event will focus on current trends, innovative strategies, and leadership insights in the marketing industry. You can find more details about the speakers here: https://cmo2024-bengaluru.adgully.com/speakers.php

The CMOs' Charcha - Bengaluru Chapter is presented by a range of prestigious partners, including Segumento as the Presenting Partner, Mobavenue and The Hindu as the Powered by Partners, Apptrove by Trackier as the Gold Partner, Candour as Content Partner. Additionally, The Advertising Club Bangalore joins as the Industry Partner, Ipsos serves as the Research Partner, and Organic Harvest is the Organic Skincare Partner. Together, these sponsors contribute to the success and impact of this landmark marketing and advertising event.

These partners reflect the diverse ecosystem that supports the marketing and advertising industries, ensuring the event delivers top-tier insights and expertise. Together, they contribute to making CMOs' Charcha a unique platform for exploring how data, creativity, and technology can converge to revolutionise marketing.

If you're a forward-thinking marketer ready to revolutionize your strategy, CMOs' Charcha is where you need to be. Unlock new ideas, connect with industry trailblazers, and redefine what's possible.

