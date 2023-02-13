CMR University to launch a Global Open Innovation Challenge - 'CAUSE 2023' for their Design Thinking Day

CMR University (CMRU), a leading university in Bengaluru with a vision 'To nurture creative thinkers who will drive positive global change' has announced the launch of a Global Open Innovation Challenge - CAUSE 2023 as a part of their flagship event 'Design Thinking Day' (DTD) to be held on Friday, 17 March 2023 at the Lakeside Campus, Bengaluru, India. This challenge will be hosted by the Department of Common Core Curriculum (DCCC) and is aimed to create an international platform to encourage students to come up with innovative solutions to real-world problems aligned with the UN students (SDGs) using the design thinking process. Through 'CAUSE 2023', CMR University invites students from across the globe to think about problems that they see locally in their communities and cities for which they could come up with sustainable solutions that have a global impact. The final date to register for 'CAUSE 2023' is Friday, 24 February 2023 (Click here to register).

The competition has two main categories for student participation: K-12 institutions and higher educational institutions. Any student from grades 5 to 12 and any student pursuing their undergraduate/postgraduate programme, from anywhere in the world can participate. This competition is however not open to working professionals. Students can participate in teams of a minimum of 2 to a maximum of 6 members on the 'CAUSE 2023' website.

"Through CMR University's Common Core Curriculum, we intend to prepare our students for a future they do not know, for jobs that do not exist today, and for all of life's challenges. We firmly believe that the most important leadership competency required to thrive in the 21 century is problem-solving. We want our flagship annual event 'Design Thinking Day' to be an international platform for students to come together, collaborate, and create sustainable solutions to human-centric real-world problems that they deeply care about and celebrate the spirit of innovation," said Dr Tristha Ramamurthy, Provost of CMR University.

Students can register for the challenge before Friday, 24 February 2023. The final date for submitting their projects (Solution Pitch) is Tuesday, 28 February 2023. Selected teams will get a chance to showcase their projects on Design Thinking Day, where they will present and interact with the Jury. Winners from this round will further get an opportunity to pitch their idea to the Superstar Jury. The selected teams will then enter 'Ground Zero', which is the finale of the 'CAUSE 2023' Global Innovation Challenge. Winners will be awarded a cash prize from a prize pool of over Rs 1,00,000 / USD 1,500. The Jury will comprise global innovators, changemakers, experts, and venture funders, and industry leaders with whom the participants will have an opportunity to network with and get feedback from.

CMR University (CMRU) is a private university in Karnataka, established and governed by the CMR University Act-2013. CMRU takes pride in its dynamic and outstanding faculty, innovative pedagogical practices, state-of-the-art infrastructure and multidisciplinary academic programmes at Graduate, Postgraduate and Doctoral levels. CMR University has over 250 faculty members and over 6000 students under its various Schools of Studies like School of Architecture, School of Design, School of Economics and Commerce, School of Engineering and Technology, School of Legal Studies, School of Management, School of Science Studies, School of Social Sciences and Humanities, School of Education and CMR Center for English and Foreign Languages. The Schools of Studies offers 43 Undergraduate, 17 Postgraduate, 5 PG Diploma, 7 Certificates and PhD programmes in 12 disciplines.

