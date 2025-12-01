CNF Phosphates Leads India's Push Toward Self-Reliance with High-Quality PDM Production

PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 1: As India accelerates its mission to reduce dependence on imported Muriate of Potash (MOP), Karnataka-based CNF Phosphates (India) Pvt. Ltd. has emerged as one of the nation's strongest champions of Potash Derived from Molasses (PDM).

Leveraging cutting-edge technologies to transform molasses ash into high-quality potash, the company is meeting the agricultural sector's growing demand for sustainable, locally produced plant nutrients.

Under the leadership of Managing Director Rahul Neelakanth, CNF Phosphates is rapidly expanding its production capabilities, positioning itself as a critical contributor to India's self-reliance goals. Director - Sales, Rammurthy N, has been instrumental in scaling farmer outreach and education programs across the country, ensuring seamless adoption of PDM among cultivators. Meanwhile, Director - Finance, Gurudarshan Gour, is steering the company's sustainable growth and long-term investment strategy.

With innovation and quality at its core, CNF Phosphates is firmly at the forefront of India's PDM revolution.

