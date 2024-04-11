CNH expands its India Technology Centre, adds Multi-Vehicle Simulator

New Delhi, April 11 Global leader in agricultural and construction solutions CNH on Thursday announced the expansion of its India Technology Centre (ITC) by adding a Multi-Vehicle Simulator (MVS).

According to the company, MVS in the Indian off-highway segment will play a key role in CNH's global operations.

It will serve as an important platform for multiple functions, which include ergonomics simulation, user experience testing of controls, customer clinics, design reviews for product development teams, and product validation, among others.

"This strategic move reflects our dedication to leveraging top-notch expertise to drive technological advancements in the agricultural and construction sectors in the region for the region," Friedrich Eichler, Chief Technology Officer, CNH, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said that MVS comes equipped with advanced features, including body tracking sensors, virtual reality headsets and devices, multiple display screens, video and audio conference capture and playback systems, and others.

"With its cutting-edge features and versatile applications, it will empower our teams to innovate and refine our products to meet the evolving needs of our customers," said Ashish Sharma, VP and MD - ITC, CNH.

Established in 2021, the ITC plays a strategic role in forging collaborative efforts with its sister R&D centres globally to innovate and leverage the leading-edge technology and digital ecosystem in the country.

It produces groundbreaking technologies such as software, embedded electronics, and data analytics, to support the company’s India business and global product portfolio.

