CNRI expresses gratitude to Government for including its Secretary General in MSP Committee

Confederation of NGOs of Rural India (CNRI) on Wednesday thanked the government for including its Secretary General Binod Anand in a high-level committee that has been set up to suggest ways to make the MSP system effective.

The Agriculture Ministry on Monday notified the setting up of a committee, under the chairmanship of former Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal.

"It's an honour to be part of this committee. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar ji for including me in such a prestigious panel," said Anand.

"I will try my best to do justice to my responsibility as a member of this committee. All the members under the Chairmanship of Sanjay Agarwal will strive to ensure that farmers' interest gets protected. The committee will suggest ways and measures for the long-term growth of the agriculture sector so that the Prime Minister's vision to double farmers' income gets realised," he said.

"The Modi government has taken various steps in the last 8 years to boost the agriculture sector. The setting up of the committee is one more step in this direction," Anand said.

A native of Nawada (Bihar), Binod Anand has been tirelessly working in the interest of rural India and farmers as a whole. Besides being the Secretary General of CNRI, he is also an elected President of AADVAM (Alumnus association of VAMNICOM DCBM).

Established in 2005, the Confederation of NGOs of Rural India or CNRI is the largest platform of NGOs in India as well as in the world.

Currently, it has over 7000 NGOs members and operates 29 State chapters and 634 District chapters spread across the country. CNRI has been continuously working for Rural Development and implementation of MNRGES and other flagship schemes of Govt. of India at various levels with an aim to make Indian agriculture resurgent and vibrant as well as doubling farmers' Income.

