CNS Academy Wins the National Quality Award 2023 for the Most Trusted CBSE School in Moradabad for Excellent Education

New Delhi [India], May 24: CNS Academy, a distinguished CBSE school in Moradabad, has been recognized as the "Most Trusted CBSE School in Moradabad for Excellent Education" at the prestigious National Quality Awards 2023. The ceremony took place in Mumbai, where the charming Bollywood personality, Sonali Bendre presented the award to Sunder Singh and Priyanka Singh, the Chairman & Principal of CNS Academy respectively. This remarkable milestone serves as a confirmation of their resolute commitment to delivering exceptional education and cultivating a supportive atmosphere for learning.

Sunder Singh (Chairman, CNS Academy) & Priyanka Singh (Principal, CNS Academy), expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the National Quality Awards committee for bestowing this prestigious honor and stated, "We are extremely honored to receive the National Quality Award 2023. This recognition showcases our relentless efforts in providing exceptional education to our students. At CNS Academy, we strive to create a nurturing and inclusive environment that fosters holistic growth and prepares our students to excel in all aspects of life. This prestigious award is a testament to our commitment to academic excellence, character development, and holistic education. We aim to provide a well-rounded educational experience that equips our students with the skills, knowledge, and values necessary to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. This recognition encourages us to continue our journey of nurturing young minds and empowering them to become responsible global citizens."

The National Quality Awards 2023 were organized by Brand Empower, a leading market research, PR, and branding agency founded by the visionary entrepreneur Rahul Ranjan Singh. The 1st edition of the NQA2023 awards brought together industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries from across the country, creating a remarkable platform to acknowledge and celebrate excellence in the corporate world. The event honored organizations and individuals who have consistently demonstrated outstanding performance, innovation, and commitment to quality in their respective fields.

CNS Academy's success can be attributed to its dedicated faculty members who have been instrumental in shaping the lives of countless students. The passionate educators at CNS Academy not only impart knowledge but also instill in students the values of integrity, discipline, and compassion. Their tireless efforts, combined with a well-rounded curriculum, ensure that students receive a comprehensive education that prepares them to face the challenges of the future.

Moreover, CNS Academy has continually emphasized the importance of a strong partnership between the school, parents, and the community. By fostering open communication channels and involving parents in the educational journey of their children, CNS Academy creates a collaborative learning environment that enhances student outcomes. The school firmly believes that trust and transparency are key factors in establishing lasting relationships, and this award serves as a validation of its commitment to these principles. With this recognition, CNS Academy reaffirms its commitment to shaping the future of education and inspiring generations to come.

