Coal production shows 10.70 pc Y-o-Y growth as ministry aims for 1,080 mt target

New Delhi [India], July 24 : In a significant boost to the country's energy sector, coal production has demonstrated a robust year-on-year growth of 10.70 per cent for the fiscal year 2024-25.

According to a statement, the Ministry of Coal, in alignment with the Prime Minister's directive to adopt a unified approach and dismantle operational silos, has been working closely with the Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Power, and other relevant departments to ensure a steady and affordable supply of coal for both regulated and non-regulated sectors including steel, cement, paper, and sponge iron.

For the fiscal year 2024-25, the Ministry of Coal has set a lofty target of 1,080 million tonnes (MT) for coal production. As of July 19, 2024, production has reached 294.20 MT, demonstrating a strong year-on-year growth of 10.70 per cent compared to 265.77 MT during the same period last year.

This upward trend highlights the Ministry's dedication to fulfilling the energy needs of various sectors while emphasizing sustainable economic development, read the press release.

In terms of coal dispatch, the Ministry has successfully sent out 311.48 MT of coal as of July 19, 2024, marking an 8.49 per cent increase from the 287.12 MT dispatched in the previous year.

This boost in dispatch supports the operational requirements of essential industries and enhances the stability of the energy market.

The Ministry remains committed to ensuring that coal remains affordable and accessible across all sectors, reinforcing the nation's commitment to economic growth and development, read the press release.

By maintaining a consistent and reliable coal supply, the Ministry aims to bolster the country's energy security and support crucial economic sectors.

Through these strategic efforts, the Ministry of Coal is set to play a key role in advancing India's economic progress, ensuring that the coal supply remains both sufficient and cost-effective for dependent industries.

