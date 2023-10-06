Coca-Cola India and ICC Introduces Recycled PET National Flags of 10 Playing Nations for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], October 6: As the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 begins today, Coca-Cola India and ICC aims to bring together the country's excitement for cricket with a commitment to sustainability. During the match opening ceremony of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, Coca-Cola India and ICC introduced National Flags made from post-consumer PET bottles. These PET bottles were recycled to produce yarn which was subsequently used for the flags. These flags will be used during the 'national anthem ceremony' before each match takes place in the stadiums.

Heralding a new era of environmental responsibility, Coca-Cola India has enabled creation of national flags of the ten playing nations, and ten ICC unity flags. This makes Coca-Cola India the first company in the world to introduce recycled PET national flags in the sport of cricket, setting a precedent for future events.

Approximately, 11,000 PET bottles were used for creating one national flag and approximately 2000 bottles were used to create an ICC Unity Flag. The flags are manufactured by GoRevise by Ganesha Ecoverse Limited which is engaged in manufacturing recycled yarn and garments. A dedicated team of 100 workers devoted 25 days and over 300 hours to bring these magnificent flags to life.

Thums Up and Limca Sportz are the official beverage and sports drink partners for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023. Coca-Cola India will undertake many activations during the World Cup, including online and offline fan and consumer engagements, to build awareness around waste management.

Arnab Roy, Vice President, Marketing, Coca-Cola India & Southwest Asia, "Coca-Cola has a mission to support sustainability efforts as an integral part of all sporting events. Aligned with this mission, we take pride in unveiling national flags made with recycled PET at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 today. With these recycled national and ICC Unity flags we are dedicated to advancing the principles of a circular economy."

With sports being an integral part of both the organisation's DNA and cricket being the biggest sporting in India, Coca-Cola India and ICC are committed to creating a sustainable sporting experience in this world cup.

About Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola in India is one of the country's leading beverage companies, offering a range of high-quality and refreshing beverage options to consumers. The company in line with its vision of 'Beverages For Life' offers a wide portfolio of products which includes hydration, sports, sparkling, coffee, tea, nutrition, juice and dairy based products. In India it's beverage range includes Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Charged by Thums Up, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Maaza, Minute Maid range of juices. The company also offers hydration beverages including Limca Sportz, Smartwater, Kinley, Dasani and Bonaqua packaged drinking water and Kinley Club Soda. Premium products constitute Schweppes and Smartwater. In addition, it offers Costa Coffee range of tea and coffee. The company is constantly transforming its portfolio, from reducing sugar in its drinks to bringing innovative new products to market.

The company along with its owned bottling operations and franchise bottling partners has a strong network of close to 4 million retail outlets through which it refreshes millions of consumers across the country. It seeks to positively impact people's lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable agriculture initiatives and carbon emission reductions across its value chain.

Globally together with its bottling partners, The Coca-Cola Company employs more than 700,000 people, helping to bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.cocacolacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2240308/ICC_Men_s_Cricket_World_Cup_2023.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor