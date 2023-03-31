Coding Jr's CEO, Sumit Bhat felicitated at Times 40 Under 40

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 31 (/PNN): The Times 40 Under 40 honored the achievements of young entrepreneurs, leaders, and change-makers who have made significant contributions in their respective fields. The event was held at the prestigious Hotel Four Season Embassy One in Bengaluru on March 24th, 2023.

Sumit Bhat, CEO of Coding Jr, was felicitated at the Times 40 Under 40 ceremony by the well-known Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh.

Speaking after being felicitated, Sumit responded, "I express my sincerest gratitude for awarding me the prestigious Times 40 Under 40 award. This recognition means a lot to me and I am truly honored to be included among such talented and accomplished individuals.

As someone passionate about coding and programming, this recognition will inspire me to work even harder and strive for excellence in my field. I believe that this award is not only a testament to my hard work and dedication but also a reflection of the importance of coding in today's digital age.

With this recognition, I hope to use my platform to encourage and inspire young people to pursue their passion for coding and technology. I believe that by sharing my journey and experiences, I can help others overcome obstacles and achieve their goals.

Once again, I am incredibly grateful for this recognition and I look forward to using it as a catalyst for even greater achievements in the future. Thank you for your support and encouragement."

Coding Jr is a revolutionary ed-tech company founded by IIT and IIM graduates that are transforming education by making coding accessible to every child. With its innovative approach and cutting-edge technology, Coding Jr is helping children develop critical thinking skills, problem-solving abilities, and a new language.

One of the most significant benefits of Coding Jr is that it provides a complete ecosystem of coding courses, books, virtual labs, and training to help children develop their coding skills. Coding Jr has partnered with various schools to set up Artificial Intelligence, robotics, and coding labs in over 50+ cities both nationally and internationally. The company has also partnered with franchisees to open hybrid learning centers, providing children with an immersive and engaging learning experience.

Coding Jr's virtual labs are powered with cloud computation and an AI-based keyboard that enables children to code on any device. The virtual labs also offer a safe and secure environment for children to experiment with coding and develop their skills. Coding Jr's platform is designed to make coding accessible, fun, and engaging for children of all ages.

Coding Jr has a mission to transform education by making coding accessible to every child, regardless of their background. The company offers a comprehensive range of courses, training, and certifications, designed to upskill the younger generation. Coding Jr believes that coding is not just about creating software, it is about learning a new language and developing critical thinking skills, and problem-solving abilities.

In today's digital world, coding has become an essential skill that every child should have. With technology advancing rapidly, it is important for children to have a basic understanding of coding to be able to thrive in the future. Coding Jr is an ed-tech company that aims to make coding accessible and fun for children of all ages. With its cutting-edge technology and innovative approach, Coding Jr has become a popular choice among schools and parents alike.

Coding Jr has launched Coding Pro, a program focused on providing university students with cutting-edge courses in AI and data science. The program aims to create centers of excellence that can help students acquire the skills necessary for better placements and to keep up with the latest technologies. This program is designed to help university students stay relevant in the fast-changing technological landscape.

Coding Jr has already made a significant impact, and with its plans to teach over 50000 kids in the next year, it is clear that the company is on a mission to make a difference in the world of education. Schools, Colleges, Universities, and franchisees can partner with Coding Jr to help provide children with a comprehensive and engaging learning experience.

