Codleo Consulting to expand its business growth to a global footprint

Indian technology start-up, Codleo Consulting realizes the potential & significance of a support automation platform today.

Adopting intelligent CRM solutions can assist businesses to achieve their growth with a complete view of customer insights, hence, inducing their customer addition, fostering productivity & overall improved customer convenience and financial bottom lines.

India has established itself as the third-largest player of start-up segments after USA and China, by taking the culture of entrepreneurship forward. Being amongst one of the fastest-growing Delhi-based tech-start up, Codleo Consulting has today announced to mark its footprints in the international (segment- small and medium) markets of the USA, Dubai, Singapore & Australia. The future of Indian SMBs lies in complete digital transformation! Looking forward to which, the Indian IT service start-up, Codleo makes that transition easier with cloud marketing, data analytics, mobility solutions, application development & advanced Salesforce® CRM solutions.

"We are extremely excited & fortunate to set afoot abroad! We believe that our solutions aren't just a big corporate deal. When you offer a great service, your customers are more likely to stick around. Today start-ups are more aware of the importance of a Customer Success Salesforce®Platform that support Artificial Intelligence applies machine learning, deep learning and other techniques to solve actual problems. And that's how we roll by approaching/targeting the mid-caps & start-ups with expected revenue of 40% from the international boundaries in the years to come." says RS Maan, Founder, Codleo Consulting.

Since its inception in (April 2019), Codleo Consulting has been introducing the power of the world's best CRM (customer relationship management) tool - Salesforce®to the SME and Enterprise markets. India is home to 60+ million SMBs, often called the economic backbone of the country.

As a Salesforce® Summit (Platinum) partner - the company believes in bringing a true enterprise solution & has provided their intelligent & contextual CRM solutions across 100+ of brands. Codleo Consulting is a pioneer in assisting businesses in managing their services and sales team on a single-operated platform. They firmly believe that every business must have access to their customer's data in just one click, to ease & improve the work process.

Businesses across India have recently shown a paradigm shift towards a complete CRM offering that is more mature, built to scale up the business operations, seamlessly unites all varieties of IT solutions & ultimately automate the complex routine workflows. And here is where, Codleo is buoyant about the market which has proven completely fertile for modern CRM solutions as mature as Salesforce®

The need to modernize the business communication process with the customers is still a greater task than ever. Keeping a track of these new styles of interactions could be a challenge even in 2022. A spreadsheet certainly won't cut it. And that's where an extremely competitive, feature-rich, full-stack CRM system walks in by going beyond simple contact tracking to compiling a huge trail of the interactions of staff with its customers.

