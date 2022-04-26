Cognex In-Sight 2800 Combines Deep Learning, Traditional Vision in Easy-to-Use Package

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX), the leader in industrial machine vision, has released the In-Sight 2800 series vision system. In-Sight 2800 puts the power of a full-featured vision system into an easy-to-use package that gets applications running in minutes.

"It has never been easier to apply deep learning to a production line," said Carl Gerst, Executive Vice President of Products, Platforms and Solutions. "The In-Sight 2800 system can be trained with just a few images to automate everything from simple pass/fail inspections to advanced classification and sorting - no PC or programming is needed."

In-Sight's EasyBuilder interface guides users through the application development process step-by-step, making it simple for even new vision users to set up any job. Experienced users will appreciate how In-Sight's intuitive, point-and-click interface simplifies more complex application development and keeps operations moving fast.

The combination of deep learning and traditional vision tools gives users the flexibility to solve a broad range of inspection applications - operators simply select the tool designed to deliver the highest possible accuracy for their task. Tools can be used individually for simple jobs or chained together for more complex logic sequences.

The toolset also includes ViDi EL Classify. Using as few as five images, this powerful classifying tool can be trained to identify and sort defects into different categories and correctly identify parts with variation. The ability to classify by multiple features or characteristics allows users to solve more tasks with a single vision solution.

The new In-Sight 2800 system also offers a wide variety of accessories and field-changeable components to help users adapt quickly to changes such as new parts, faster line speeds and higher quality standards.

For more information about the In-Sight 2800, visit:

Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets a wide range of image-based products, all of which use artificial intelligence (AI) techniques that give them the human-like ability to make decisions on what they see. Cognex products include machine vision systems, machine vision sensors and barcode readers that are used in factories and distribution centers around the world where they eliminate production and shipping errors.

Cognex is the world's leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 2 million image-based products, representing over $7 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company's founding in 1981. Headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, USA, Cognex has offices and distributors located throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. For details visit Cognex online at

This story is provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor