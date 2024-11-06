Col. P. C. Sood Appointed as Advisory Board Member of India's Most Prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6: Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF), a prestigious institution dedicated to honouring and uplifting Indian cinema, is proud to announce the appointment of Colonel P. C. Sood (R) as a distinguished Advisory Board Member. Col. Sood's extensive experience in the realms of defence, corporate leadership, and strategic development will bring invaluable perspective to DPIFF as it continues to foster cinematic excellence and celebrate India's cultural heritage.

An Illustrious Career in the Indian Army and Corporate Sector

Col. Sood's career is marked by exemplary service to the nation, first as an officer in the Indian Army and then as an esteemed corporate leader. A graduate of the prestigious National Defence Academy (NDA), Col. Sood served with distinction, earning numerous accolades throughout his military career. His leadership was pivotal in critical missions, where his strategic insights and resilience showcased the highest standards of discipline and duty.

Following his military service, Col. Sood transitioned seamlessly to the corporate sector, where he has held a senior position as Executive Vice President of the Hinduja Group, a global conglomerate with diverse interests, including automotive, banking, media, and real estate. In this role, he has been instrumental in driving growth, fostering innovation, and establishing strategic initiatives across the conglomerate's varied sectors.

Pioneering Contributions to India's Defence Sector

Col. Sood's contributions to India's defence capabilities are further distinguished by his collaboration with Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, India's former President and a visionary scientist. While at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Col. Sood was actively involved in the development of India's strategic missile programs, enhancing the nation's security and showcasing his commitment to technological advancement and innovation.

A Visionary Leader for DPIFF

Col. Sood's dedication to serving the nation and his wealth of knowledge in both the defence and corporate sectors make him a uniquely qualified addition to DPIFF's Advisory Board. His guidance will be pivotal as DPIFF expands its influence, celebrating the legacy of Indian cinema and supporting initiatives that emphasize storytelling, cultural preservation, and artistic excellence. In his advisory capacity, Col. Sood will help steer DPIFF's mission to inspire the youth, cultivate emerging talent, and elevate India's film industry on a global platform.

Commenting on his Appointment, Col. Sood said:

"It is a great honour to join the Advisory Board of DPIFF, an institution that celebrates the legacy of Indian cinema and the spirit of creativity that defines our culture. I look forward to contributing to DPIFF's vision and supporting initiatives that foster cinematic excellence and inspire the next generation of filmmakers and artists."

DPIFF's Legacy and Mission

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival, named after the father of Indian cinema, is a renowned annual celebration recognizing achievements in film and television. With a mission to honour visionary talents and promote the cinematic arts, DPIFF continues to be a beacon of excellence, bridging diverse cultures through the universal language of film. The festival's esteemed Advisory Board includes leaders and experts from various fields, each dedicated to elevating India's artistic impact globally.

As Col. Sood joins this distinguished team, DPIFF looks forward to an inspiring journey that will bring new dimensions of insight and vision to the festival's legacy.

For more information on the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival, visit: www.dpiff.in

