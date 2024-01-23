Colgate-Palmolive logs Q3 PAT of Rs 330.11 cr

Chennai, Jan 23 Fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) company Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd closed the third quarter of FY 24 with an after tax profit of Rs 330.11 crore.

In a regulatory filing, the company said for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 it had earned a sales revenue of Rs 1,386.41 crore (Q3FY23 Rs 1,281.21 crore) and a net profit of Rs 330.11 crore (Rs 243.24 crore).

During the quarter under review, the company’s total expenses stood at Rs 970.14 crore down from Rs 974.75 crore expended during the previous year corresponding quarter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor