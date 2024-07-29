College Vidya Launches Innovative CV Subsidy Initiative Offers Up to Rs 10,000 Per Student for Online Courses

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 29: College Vidya, a one-stop solution for making informed online education choices, announced the launch of its groundbreaking CV Subsidy initiative. This Rs 20 crore financial assistance program aims to boost India's Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) in higher education by offering subsidies of up to Rs 10,000 for students enrolling in online courses.

The initiative comes on the heels of College Vidya facilitating 1 lakh admissions in higher education, a milestone that has provided the company with valuable insights into the challenges facing students in India. The CV Subsidy program directly addresses one of the most significant barriers to higher education: financial constraints.

"Choosing the right course is crucial for a student's future, but financial limitations often force compromises," said Rohit Gupta, COO of College Vidya. "Our CV Subsidy initiative, with a budget of Rs 20 crore, is designed to empower students to choose institutions that best fit their needs and ambitions. We're not just providing financial assistance but opening doors to quality education and also helping to boost the GER of India"

The GER, which measures the proportion of eligible students enrolling in higher education programs, is a key indicator of educational accessibility. College Vidya's goal is to help students make choices based on their abilities and interests, rather than financial constraints.

To further amplify the program's reach and impact, College Vidya has launched a compelling television commercial (TVC) with the campaign slogan "Chuno Sahi University with CV Subsidy." The TVC emphasizes the importance of "Aapno Ka Saath" (support of loved ones) in making crucial educational decisions, highlighting both the emotional and practical aspects of choosing the right educational path.

The CV Subsidy initiative is expected to make a significant impact on India's higher education landscape. By removing financial barriers and promoting informed decision-making, College Vidya is taking a concrete step towards increasing the country's GER and fostering a more educated, skilled workforce.

About College Vidya

Established in 2019 and headquartered in Noida, College Vidya is a trailblazing education platform at the forefront of India's online educational landscape. The organisation has achieved remarkable success due to its exceptional team of visionary founders- Mayank Gupta (Co-Founder and CEO), Rohit Gupta (Co-Founder and COO), and Sarthak Garg (Co-Founder and CMO). Mayank Gupta, deeply committed to students' career development, identified the need to challenge the existing sales-oriented approach prevalent in the industry. With this philosophy in mind, College Vidya was incorporated, introducing a transparent system that provides students with accurate and factual information about various colleges and courses, guiding them toward diverse and promising career paths. With a rich heritage stemming from the esteemed Blackboard Education & Research Foundation established in 1996, College Vidya has positioned itself as the nation's foremost and One-stop solution for making informed online education choices driven by a spirit of innovation, the company is dedicated to transforming the traditional education system and democratizing access to high-quality learning experiences.

