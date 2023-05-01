CollegeDekho launches Saarthi - Mega Career Guidance and College Admission Fair

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], May 1 (/NewsVoir): CollegeDekho, India's largest and most trusted higher education ecosystem, announces the launch of CollegeDekho Saarthi - Mega Admissions Fair to simplify the journey of College Admissions, Degrees and Job Assurance. It is scheduled to be held on 6th May and 7th May 2023 at the Grand Aura Banquet in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. This will be a multi-city event which will span over 2 months. The fair is Free for students and is aimed at making the higher education journey for students easier. The fair will be held for 2 days in each city.

India has more than 52,000 colleges making it extremely difficult for students to navigate the various options and make informed decisions about their higher education and career prospects. This is where CollegeDekho Saarthi comes in, offering students the opportunity to gain admission to over 1500 colleges across India and abroad, personally guided for FREE by CollegeDekho's highly trained counsellors. The company has counselled more than 85L students while ensuring admission for over 1.30L of them, across all its platforms.

CollegeDekho Saarthi is also an opportunity for students to end their career-related anxiety and gain admission to select courses with Job Assurance. The fair will be an unforgettable experience for students, who will receive an event pass through email or WhatsApp after scanning the QR code present at the entrance.

At the event, students will have access to on-spot counselling, with various streams such as Engineering, Information technology, Management, Pharmacy, Nursing, Paramedical, hotel management, mass communication, commerce, and agriculture amongst others. Students will be guided to apply for admission through India's only Common Application Form for college admissions, an innovation from CollegeDekho, which will enable them to apply to multiple colleges with a single application. Students can also spin a wheel to avail discounts for their Common Application Form, making it even more accessible and affordable for them to apply to their desired colleges.

In addition to this, students will have the opportunity to gain admission to Degrees across select colleges with Job Assurance post-completion of the course and also get assistance with College Admissions in Foreign Universities at the CollegeDekho Saarthi - Mega Admissions Fair.

Speaking about the fair, Ruchir Arora, CEO of CollegeDekho, said, "CollegeDekho identified that no professional counselling is available for students staying in tier 2 and tier 3 cities of India which made us conduct such a fair. The company prioritises the interests of the student always. CollegeDekho Saarthi is an effort to bridge this gap and empower students to make informed decisions about their future."

CollegeDekho's website provides students with access to useful information on courses and more than 35,000 colleges, empowering them with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions about their future. CollegeDekho has served over 205 million students from all 28 states and 8 Union Territories in 2022, establishing itself as a trusted partner in the higher education ecosystem.

After Meerut, CollegeDekho Saarthi will travel to Agra and other cities, providing students with the opportunity to take the first step towards their future.

CollegeDekho was founded in 2015 by Ruchir Arora, Saurabh Jain and Rohit Saha with a vision of creating a globally trusted student guidance ecosystem. It connects prospective students with colleges using its proprietary technology and AI-based chatbot. Its Common Application Form platform, which enables students to apply to multiple colleges with a single click, is India's largest of its kind.

Since its inception, CollegeDekho has counselled more than 85 lakh students and has helped more than 1500 colleges with their student recruitment. For study-abroad students, CollegeDekho provides a full range of services from profile building, test preparation, university selection and visa assistance. It has enrolled over 1.30 lakh students since its inception on its various platforms. The company is backed by investors like Winter Capital, ETS Strategic Capital - the private equity investments arm of ETS (creator of the TOEFL® tests and GRE® General Test), Calega, Man Capital, Disrupt ADQ and QIC.

