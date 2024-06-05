Colliers releases 2023 Global Sustainability Report

PRNewswire

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], June 5: Diversified professional services and investment management firm Colliers (NASDAQ: CIGI) (TSX: CIGI) has released its fourth Global Sustainability Report, summarizing progress on its commitment to create a more sustainable future.

This includes achievements in climate action, inclusive workplaces and healthy spaces.

Notable 2023 global achievements include:

* A 24.8% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions per square foot from a 2021 baseline.

* Validation of Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions targets by the Science Based Targets initiative.

* Having 33.5% of women in management roles company-wide, up 1.8% since 2021.

* Achieving a WELL Health-Safety rating in 35% of Colliers offices larger than 2,500 sq. ft., up from 10% in 2022.

* Tripling the number of electric vehicles in its fleet.

* 5,819 days contributed towards volunteering efforts by Colliers' professionals.

"The global sustainability report presents a comprehensive outlook on the efforts made by Colliers to implement sustainable solutions across business and geographies, both for the firm and our clients. Working with various stakeholders, we understand the impact we create and the influence we have in our clients' business decisions. Over the years, we have successfully adapted multifaced, innovative approaches to achieve long-term asset value and while chasing the net-zero target. We have strengthened our diversity, equity, and inclusion endeavors too to foster high well-being and a sense of belonging for our people," says Sankey Prasad, Chairman & Managing Director, India & CMD | Middle East - Colliers Project Leaders.

In India, across offices, there are year-round activities and initiatives focusing on environmental sustainability, social responsibility, and good governance practices. Mentioned below are a few of them:

* Installation of occupancy sensors for workstation linear lights and selected collaboration lights.

* Effective workplace design to optimize natural light and be energy efficient.

* Regular Energy Audits.

* Well Certification - Mumbai One BKC and Bengaluru offices are WELL certified.

* In addition, Mumbai One BKC office is also LEED Platinum certified.

* Colliers in India has collaborated with several NGOs to do what's best for the community.

"Working closely with real estate developers, investors and occupiers, we understand the responsibility that lies with us towards preserving the ecosystem and ensuring that the built environment is a sustainable one. The global real estate sector is a major contributor to carbon emission, and it is essential for industry stakeholders to adopt sustainable practices and long-term strategies that will reduce, if not eliminate, the adverse effects on the environment. In India and across the globe, fueled by ESG principles, Colliers is making ardent efforts to uplift and sustain our people, clients, and communities," says Badal Yagnik, CEO, Colliers India.

"Assisting our clients in building a healthy real estate portfolio that concurrently meets business objectives and sustainability goals has always been a key priority. Helping to secure green building certifications, identifying and mitigating sustainability risks, conducting thorough environmental assessments, and adopting technologies, materials, and architectural designs that aid in improving operational efficiencies are constant and evolving practices at Colliers," says Jatin Shah, Chief Strategy Officer, Colliers India.

Colliers' report was produced with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB, now consolidated into the International Sustainability Standards Board) and the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) to ensure strong governance of its sustainability program.

For more information, visit www.colliers.com/esg.

For further information, contact:

Sukanya Dasgupta

National Director & Head, Marketing & Communications | India

Sukanya.dasgupta@colliers.com

+91 98 11 8676 82

About Colliers

Colliers (NASDAQ: CIGI) (TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 68 countries, our 19,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert real estate and investment advice to clients. For more than 29 years, our experienced leadership with significant inside ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of approximately 20% for shareholders. With annual revenues of $4.3 billion and $96 billion of assets under management, Colliers maximizes the potential of property and real assets to accelerate the success of our clients, our investors and our people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, X @Colliers or LinkedIn.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2147073/Colliers_New_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor