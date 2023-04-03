Colorbar Cosmetics amongst 'India's Best Workplaces Building a Culture of Innovation by All 2023'

New Delhi [India], April 3 (/NewsVoir): Colorbar, one of India's leading cosmetic brands, has been recognized by Great Place To Work® India under the first edition of India's Best Workplaces Building a Culture of Innovation by All in the Mid-Size category. This recognition is a testament to the brand's unwavering spirit to ensure a supportive environment for its workforce to successfully innovate, create and unleash the inner magic.

As a global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work® has been studying employee experiences and people practices across orgzations for over three decades. More than 10,000 orgzations from over 60 countries partner with Great Place to Work® Institute for assessment, benchmarking, and planning of actions to strengthen their workplace culture year-on-year.

In this year for India, based on a rigorous evaluation methodology, 75 orgzations among India's Best Workplaces Building a Culture of Innovation by All 2023 have been recognized. These orgzations among other practices particularly excel both in people practices that they have crafted for their employees and proactively acting on the feedback to create a High Trust Culture.

Commenting on the recognition, Samir Kumaar Modi, Founder and Managing Director, Colorbar Cosmetics said, "We, at Colorbar, are elated to receive recognition as one of India's Best Workplaces Building a Culture of Innovation by All in the Mid-Size category. This achievement is a testament to our dedication, which has fostered an inclusive and supportive environment, where every individual feels valued. At Colorbar, we are true believers in the philosophy of 'Made for Magic', and we constantly challenge ourselves to think innovatively, experiment with new ideas, embrace our failures as learning opportunities, and mutually support one another to unleash our inner magic. I believe that 'change is the only constant' and every member is committed to leading with quality at every step of the way. We would like to attribute this recognition to our exceptional team members who have played a pivotal role in making Colorbar an outstanding workplace. As we embark on newer horizons, we maintain our dedication to cultivating an empowering and cooperative atmosphere for our employees to help them achieve their full potential."

Colorbar Cosmetics is guided by the principle of 'Made for Magic', inspiring its employees to explore endless possibilities within a nurturing atmosphere that fosters a sense of value for every individual. As a result, the company has achieved excellence in the five dimensions of a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™, which include Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride, and Camaraderie. In the present day, Colorbar Cosmetics has been established as one of the country's most successful cosmetic brands, at par with its global competitors, and has always been at the forefront of innovation, promising to deliver world-class cruelty-free beauty products. Additionally, Colorbar has recently launched a new personal care brand called 'Co-Earth', which offers sustainable and performance-driven products that are safe for you and planet Earth. Every product purchased from Co-Earth contributes a percentage of the sales to the rescue and conservation efforts of the Wildlife Trust of India and Wildlife SOS to protect endangered species.

The Best Workplaces in Asia™ list is published here: www.greatplacetowork.in/innovation.

Colorbar believes that it is everyone's birth right to express themselves and unleash the magic that lies within. It takes the liberty to dive into a world of magic with confidence, and reveal your inner thoughts, ideas, and dreams through beauty and style for all. The unswerving idea behind 'You and Colorbar are Made for Magic' is for one to build limitless possibilities and extravagantly evolve with flair, drama, and irresistible charm. While the brand's philosophy gravitates towards the purpose of empowering every soul, every gender and celebrating all in their own eccentric elements, the 8-pointed Colorbar star, the mnemonic, points towards the direction that represents absolute freedom, resonating with the symbol of the formidable power of magic.

Born and raised in India, Colorbar forayed into the beauty industry looking for creative formulas to bring an unparalleled experience to its consumers. The brand follows the belief of - change being the only constant, and ensures that it leads with quality in every step of the way. The brand also signifies the promise of being your truest self, unapologetically. With the essence of gender-neutrality and inclusivity being at its heart, Colorbar envisions a world full of beauty and originality.

Colorbar has a comprehensive range of innovative products to address to each one's unique needs. These products are curated and packaged in France, Germany, Italy, Korea & the United States of America, to deliver brilliant colors, luxurious textures and effective results. All products are ISO certified, 100 per cent cruelty-free and conform to US, EU, UK & Japan FDA standards.

The brand holds a strong geographical footprint in the country - 100+ exclusive stores, 1300+ multi brand outlets and partner chains like Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle, New U, Pantaloons. To cater to one's needs more conveniently, Colorbar's products are available on the website - www.colorbarcosmetics.com and partner websites that include Nykaa, Amazon, Myntra, Purplle, Flipkart and more.

