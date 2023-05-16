Colorbar Cosmetics introduces 'Take Me As I Am': A Revolutionary Lipstick with Refillable Hues

New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Colorbar, one of India's most iconic cosmetic brands in India, has introduced its first-ever 3-in-1 lipstick - 'Take Me As I Am', a new and innovative concoction backed by an eco-friendly approach. The brand's first-ever refillable lipstick is a highly pigmented, long-lasting, vegan formulation, with the added advantage of being encased in 100 per cent ultra-premium yet recyclable aluminium packaging. This lipstick range is available in 20 shades under two distinct variants - Creme and Matte. The Creme variant comes in 12 rich and vibrant shades, while the Matte variant is available in 8 elegant and sophisticated shades.

The 'Take Me As I Am' lipstick range is a significant milestone for brand Colorbar as it showcases its commitment towards 'Clean Beauty'. The lipstick comes at a price of INR 999, which includes both the casing and the refill, however, when a consumer purchases the product, they can simply swap a refill, each priced at INR 499, in their choice of color, into the existing lipstick case. The distinguishing feature of the lipstick range is its sustainable and economical refillable mechanism. By allowing customers to reuse the same, elegant metallic case, the refillable system promotes a sense of sustainability. The composition of a casing takes about two plastic bottles, hence, opting for Colorbar's, 'Take Me As I Am' is an easy choice to pursue an eco-conscious solution.

In an unparallelled partnership, Myntra, one of India's leading e-commerce platforms will be the e-commerce launch partner for the new "Take Me As I Am" lipstick range by Colorbar. This association represents a momentous milestone in the beauty industry, as two of the most trusted forces in the space of making people look and feel good come together to introduce a unique and innovative product.

Commenting on the launch, Samir K Modi, Founder and Managing Director, Colorbar Cosmetics, said, "We, at Colorbar, constantly innovate and challenge ourselves to develop products that redefine the beauty industry. As an eco-conscious brand, it has always been our endeavour to provide our consumers with innovative and international quality products that are gentle on the skin and planet. As a testament to this approach, we are thrilled to introduce, 'Take Me As I Am', a revolutionary refillable lipstick that brings together sustainability and pursues individuality of a conscious consumer. With this range, we intend to promote a modern approach to self-expression by creating a lipstick that can be refilled and reused according to an individual's preferences and I am confident that our consumers are going to love this unique offering from the house of Colorbar. Further with our unparalleled ecommerce association with Myntra, we are confident about catering to a larger set of conscious consumers. "

Touching upon the association, Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer, Myntra said, "We are thrilled to launch Colorbar's 'Take Me As I Am' lipstick range on Myntra. As many discerning shoppers increasingly lean towards beauty and personal care products that are eco-friendly, yet high-performing, we have been witnessing an uptick in demand for clean, organic and sustainable beauty products on the platform. The range's unique refillable mechanism coupled with its long-lasting vegan formulation position it to fare well with our thriving base of clean beauty enthusiasts."

Packed with the nourishing power of Vitamin E, Jojoba Oil, and Shea Butter, the vegan matte lipstick glides effortlessly to deliver the ultimate shine, creamy feel, and matte texture to the lips in one smooth application. Each lipstick in this range also exhibits a highly blendable and pigmented consistency that provides beautiful, long-lasting coverage without peeling or drying.

Colorbar believes that it is everyone's birth right to express themselves and unleash the magic that lies within. It takes the liberty to dive into a world of magic with confidence, and reveal your inner thoughts, ideas and dreams through beauty and style for all. The unswerving idea behind 'You and Colorbar are Made for Magic' is for one to build limitless possibilities and extravagantly evolve with flair, drama and irresistible charm. While the brand's philosophy gravitates towards the purpose of empowering every soul, every gender and celebrating all in their own eccentric elements, the 8-pointed Colorbar star, the mnemonic, points towards the direction that represents absolute freedom, resonating with the symbol of the formidable power of magic.

Born and raised in India, Colorbar forayed into the beauty industry looking for creative formulas to bring an unparalleled experience to its consumers. The brand follows the belief of - change being the only constant, and ensures that it leads with quality in every step of the way. The brand also signifies the promise of being your truest self, unapologetically. With the essence of gender-neutrality and inclusivity being at its heart, Colorbar envisions a world full of beauty and originality.

Colorbar has a comprehensive range of innovative products to address to each one's unique needs. These products are curated and packaged in France, Germany, Italy, Korea & the United States of America, to deliver brilliant colors, luxurious textures and effective results. All products are ISO certified, 100 per cent cruelty-free and conform to US, EU, UK & Japan FDA standards.

The brand holds a strong geographical footprint in the country - 100+ exclusive stores, 1300+ multi brand outlets and partner chains like Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle, New U, Pantaloons. To cater to one's needs more conveniently, Colorbar's products are available on the website - www.colorbarcosmetics.com and partner websites that include Myntra, Flipkart and many more.

Myntra is one of India's leading platforms for fashion brands and in m-commerce play. An integral part of the Flipkart Group, Myntra brings together technology and fashion to create the best experience in the fashion, beauty and lifestyle space in India. Myntra platform offers a wide range of over 6000+ leading fashion and lifestyle brands in the country such as Maybelline, Lakme, H&M, Levis, U.S. Polo Assn., Tommy Hilfiger, Louis Philippe, Jack & Jones, MANGO, Forever 21, Marks & Spencer, W, Biba, Nike, Puma, Crocs, M.A.C, and Fossil and many more. Myntra services over 19,000 pin codes across the country.

