Colt DCS Strengthens Senior Leadership with Two Key Appointments

PRNewswire

London [UK], October 7: Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS), global provider of hyperscale and large enterprise data centre solutions, today announced the appointment of two new Senior Directors to support its rapid growth and drive the execution of hyperscale projects.

David Hyatt steps into the role of Senior Director of Development and Delivery UK & Europe.

With over 15 years in the hyperscale data centre industry, David has delivered hundreds of megawatts of capacity through high-performing teams. His career spans senior roles at Iron Mountain Data Centers, Yondr, and ISG, covering the full lifecycle from site selection to commissioning. Known for his strategic planning, sustainable design expertise, and commitment to safety, David will lead strategy and execution across Site Development, Design, Commercial, and Delivery for the UK and Europe.

Florian Hoyndorf joins Colt DCS as Global Senior Director of Commercial Investment & Asset Strategy.

With 25 years in corporate real estate and development, Florian has held senior positions at Cromwell Property Group, Logista, Amazon, ALDI, and co-led his own investment and development company. Most recently, Head of Development Europe at Cromwell, he brings deep expertise in major project financing, operational improvement, and team leadership. At Colt DCS, Florian will help shape the corporate development and asset strategy roadmap. He also serves as a visiting professor at ESCP Business School, sharing his knowledge across multiple campuses.

Niclas Sanfridsson, Colt DCS CEO stated: "I'm delighted to welcome David and Florian. Their extensive experience and strategic vision will accelerate growth, sharpen the execution of our hyperscale projects across Real Estate and Corporate Development teams, and strengthen collaboration at Colt DCS".

About Colt DCS

We design, build and operate data centres for global hyperscalers and large enterprises.

Our global portfolio includes 13 operational data centres, with an additional 19 in development across 11 cities in the UK, Europe, and the APAC region.

We enable our customers to effectively plan for the growth of their business while also providing them with peace of mind. We provide secure, resilient, well-connected infrastructure with planned future capacity growth potential. We have over 25 years of experience in the data centre industry, delivering on our vision of being the most trusted and customer-centric data centre operator in the market.

We put the environment at the heart of everything we do by recognising this as a fundamental responsibility towards our planet. That's why we're taking ownership to reduce our environmental impact globally and make sustainability a key strategic driver. As part of our sustainability planning, Colt DCS has set comprehensive near-and long-term Science Based Targets to cut our emissions in line with the SBTi's latest Net Zero Standard.

https://www.coltdatacentres.net

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2789706/DCS_David_Florian.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2680784/Colt_DCS_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor