'Comeback on the 28th' - LISA's Bold Visuals in Concept Photos for New Single 'ROCKSTAR'

New Delhi [India], June 21: On the afternoon of the 20th, Lisa revealed the visual concept photos for her new single 'ROCKSTAR' through her official Instagram.

In the released visual concept photos, Lisa showcases a bold look. Featuring goggles, chains, and tooth gems, Lisa's unprecedented 'rockstar' concept captivated global fans' attention. See her post on Instagram here.

'ROCKSTAR' marks Lisa's first comeback since the establishment of LLOUD Co., and it is the first album released in partnership with RCA Records, a label under Sony Music, one of the top three distribution companies in the United States.

Lisa has also garnered immense interest by sequentially opening teasing content through the global short-form mobile video platform TikTok. She achieved over one million followers within two hours of opening her account, showcasing her extraordinary popularity.

Announcing the start of new activities as a 'global pop artist' following BLACKPINK, Lisa is expected to not only meet listeners' needs with 'ROCKSTAR' but also display a wide musical spectrum as a solo musician, proving her solid presence.

Lisa's 'ROCKSTAR,' which she is eagerly preparing for, will be released on music streaming sites worldwide on the 28th at 5:30 AM IST. Pre-order/save "Rockstar" here

