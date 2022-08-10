Coming soon: One of a Kind StandUp Comedian who has got something mysterious for you to find out

August 10: This upcoming pitara of comic talent is unique of a person you definitely shouldn’t miss out on. I had dreamt of being a cop someday but went on to be a part of the comedy police; this man surely knows how to twist your funny bones in the right way.

Witness India’s first premiere of the launch of a versatile stand-up comedian that will assure his jokes hit the right spot. Being a radio jockey for five years and hosting prime-time shows covering the entire region of Gujarat, this man will surely keep you entertained and let you have a good time.

So look out for India’s first __ StandUp Comedian. And to fill in the gaps, make sure to catch SidSaab on the 13th of August, where good jokes meet a dank twist.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor