Commemorating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the literary powerhouse, Dr. Shalini Verma dedicated her 75th book – Har Haal Khushaal -to the Nation

New Delhi (India), August 29: Dr. Shalini Verma, the Director and Co-Founder of Books33, India’s premier eco-friendly publishing house launched her 75th book – a trilogy- Har Haal Khushaal.

The trilogy happens to be her first book published in her mother tongue – Hindi. It focuses on the importance of finding happiness in a post-Covid world. Alongside this, the author also launched another book named Body Language – 2.0: For Online Communication which is an all-encompassing guide for screen-to-screen communication for various virtual platforms.

The book launch ceremony was organized by Shri RC Agarwal – Executive Chairperson – ECPFO – at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi. Around 72 dignitaries from varied fields participated in the event. Honorary guests – Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University of Media and Major General Rajan Kochhar (retd) complemented the writer for her indigenous and eco-friendly approach towards book publishing.

Hailing from the land of Satyagraha (a Sanskrit word which means insistence on truth) – Champaran, Dr Verma is a self-made ‘Authorpreneur’. Having faced many ordeals of life, she believes in maintaining a holistic sense of being.

At the age of 12, she was stripped off from the right to education. She was then exposed to the archaic practice of child marriage at the delicate age of 14. After bearing kids, at 19, she was persistent to restart her educational journey. Shattering all glass ceilings, Dr. Verma went on to earn three Masters’ degrees in the fields of English Literature, Human Rights, Mass Communication and Journalism, respectively.

Dr. Verma’s initial writing venture started in 2005 with the publishing of her first book –Body Language: Your Success Mantra – themed on meta-communication and paralanguage written from the Indian culture perspective.

Since then, over the course of 18 years, 71 of her books have been published by reputed national and international publishing houses. She has written on topics as varied as – employability skills, business communication, technical communication, design thinking and innovation, creative communication, critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and entrepreneurial mindset required for 21st century professionals.

With the release of her latest trilogy -Har Haal Khushaal – Dr Verma aims to kindle a sense of happiness within people. Covid-19 and its wrath brought upon a shadow of sadness amongst people’s lives. Many lost their loved ones and still struggling to come to terms to the void caused by such irreparable loss.

This trilogy serves as an inspiration to enjoy life to the fullest. Whatever ordeals one may face, it is important to view them as life lessons and move on with them. This book, through its various anecdotes and real stories, discusses how one can embrace adversities with a smile and turn them into opportunities with passion and perseverance.

Commenting on her 75th book launch, Dr.Shalini Verma, said,“I am a ‘LIFOHOLIC’, I drink life ‘sip-by-sip’. Life has been kind enough to bless me with ample adversities. However, I see them as ‘opportunities’ to live life to the fullest without an iota of fear to lose anything. Each of those adverse moments have made me dig deeper and excavate that inner strength that makes things happen aligned with my karma. I am a Karmayogi. It took me 14 long years to write and get my 1st book out of my ‘intellectual worm’ in 2005. It was a little too long but I made sure it was not repeated. 18 years later, I couldn’t be more proud to celebrate Azadi Ka Amit Mahotsav in 2022 to commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of our people, culture and achievements by dedicating my 75th Book – HAR HAAL KUSHAL (Always Happy!) to the nation. As we move on, I always have one thing to say, we have only one life and let’s ‘drink’ it sip-by-sip.”

In the lockdown of 2020, her passion for literature and writing led her to co-found Books33 – world’s first eco-friendly publishing house. Her organization operates on the philosophy of –BEFRIEND BOOKS; SAVE THE PLANET.

Books33 is an author-centric platform known for providing 360-degree publishing assistance to the aspiring as well as seasoned authors. Not only does it help in book publishing but also helps in marketing the published books across the readers’ community – in and out of India.

Pursuing her love for communication, Dr Verma is also the backbone of an Edtech called Samvaad Shaala – The Communication School for All. It is a platform for people who wish to transform themselves from shy-communicators to ace communicators – from novice to niche.

Alongside Har Haal Khushaal, Dr Verma also released Body Language – 2.0: For Online Communication. This book is an easy handbook to finesse one’s online communication skills. Living in a digitised world, it has become imperative to master the art of virtual, online communication. This book helps one understand the fundamentals of online communication while also laying emphasis on the nuances offered by the same.

The four books, packed in eco-friendly, traditional covers, accompanied by a small packet of seeds, were handed over to all the guests of honour.

