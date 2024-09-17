Commerce ministry took several initiatives to boost exports in first 100 days of Modi 3.0

New Delhi [India], September 17 : The Department of Commerce has made strides in its first 100 days, launching several initiatives aimed at empowering exporters, particularly SMEs, while boosting ease of doing business.

These measures focus on increasing exports, reducing compliance costs, and creating new opportunities for Indian businesses to thrive in global markets.

A standout achievement is the launch of the Trade Connect e-platform. This platform is designed to empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by providing them access to valuable information and guidance on trade.

Through this initiative, over 6 lakh Importer Exporter Code (IEC) holders, 185 Indian Mission officials, and more than 600 Export Promotion Council members are now connected with the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), the Department of Commerce (DoC), and banks.

The platform bridges the gap between exporters and experts, offering a seamless way to access support and resources.

To support MSME exporters, the Department has enhanced insurance coverage, which is expected to make Rs. 20,000 crore worth of credit available at lower costs.

This measure will benefit around 10,000 exporters, helping them compete more effectively in the global market. The reduced cost of credit, backed by insurance cover, will make exports competitive.

A major step towards reducing compliance burdens is the new Self-Certified Electronic Bank Realisation Certificate (eBRC) system, which lowers the cost and effort associated with generating eBRCs. Previously, the cost for generating an eBRC ranged from Rs 500 to Rs 1,500, but this new system will save exporters more than Rs. 125 crore annually.

With over 2.5 million eBRCs generated each year, this paperless, cost-free process will simplify business operations for exporters, particularly benefiting smaller businesses involved in e-commerce. It will also reduce the environmental footprint by eliminating paper use and enhance the ease of doing business for all stakeholders.

The ECEH initiative of the ministry will link artisans, SMEs, and producers from smaller cities, with global marketplaces. This will create new employment opportunities in transport, warehousing, and quality assurance while simplifying logistics for exporters. The initiative also promises to boost entrepreneurship across rural and semi-urban areas.

The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal has reduced transaction costs for MSMEs, making it easier for smaller vendors to participate at the platform.

Simplified slabs and capped charges are providing greater affordability, ensuring MSMEs can take full advantage of the portal for high-value transactions. This step is expected to further enhance MSME participation in government procurement.

The Bharat Mart initiative of the ministry, in Dubai is offering Indian MSMEs and other exporters cost-effective access to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Africa, and CIS markets. This platform aims to expand the reach of Indian businesses into these lucrative markets, facilitating trade and reducing barriers for MSME exporters.

The Jansunwai system is fostering transparency by eliminating intermediaries and helping in ease of doing business. This system allows businesses to directly interact with the Department, without physically visiting office.

The National Programme of Organic Production (NPOP) has been revamped to strengthen India's organic farming sector.

Around 20 lakh farmers associated with 5,000 grower groups, certified under NPOP standards, will benefit from better export opportunities. Organic exports are projected to cross USD 1 billion by 2025-26, giving a much-needed boost to this eco-friendly sector.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Cha Shramik Protsahan Yojana (PMCSPY), more than 10 lakh workers in 1,210 tea gardens across Assam and West Bengal will receive improved education and health facilities, significantly improving their quality of life.

